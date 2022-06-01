ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

St. Vincent de Paul opens Phoenix House, a sober house where women can begin again

By Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 2 days ago
Last month, St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County debuted a new program and housing opportunity called Phoenix House. It’s a sober-living house for adult women completing addiction treatment who don't have permanent housing.

The hope is that with support and stability, residents can rise up and begin again.

“It’s like heaven,” Jessica Hampton, the house’s resident manager said.

She pointed toward some of the house’s decorations in the shared spaces and the fact that each room has a private bathroom.

The house is in St. Vincent's Hub Campus at 717 Hwy. 99 N., and faces The Hub, a clinic that provides basic medical, mental health and recovery services for clients experiencing homelessness. Residents pay a monthly rent of $300.

'All these little goals'

Phoenix House’s first residents, who range in age from early 20s to mid-60s, were selected from a pool of about 20 applicants referred by addiction treatment provider Willamette Family Inc. They arrived to suites filled with coordinated linens, artwork on the walls and new furniture.

Willamette Family provides case management and help navigating housing while Hampton, the onsite house manager employed by St. Vincent’s, supports her fellow residents on a day-to-day basis.

She said having a comfortable, safe and private place to recover makes all the difference. Residents have the chance to “not have to worry about little things," she said.

"You just get up and do your thing," she said.

Staff hand-picked Hampton to lead the home because of the progress she’s made on her own journey towards recovery.

In recent years, she's been plagued with hardship and grief and she’s open about what she’s been through. Hampton had once been a client of St. Vincent’s Dusk to Dawn a program a few dozen feet away from the Phoenix House. The program is a drop-in shelter where people who have nowhere else to go can stay the night. There, sobriety not required.

She has battled a meth addiction, homelessness and losing loved ones to addiction. Her son died from a fentanyl overdose.

She has an intimate understanding of just how difficult the path her fellow residents are on can be.

A few years ago, when she lived in a different sober house in town, she got a job with St. Vincent de Paul. She worked at respite centers erected in the early pandemic days, as well as store locations. She was later picked to help manage a repurposed motel that housed more than 70 people.

With the help of a sponsor, support and step program Celebrate Recovery, she’s taking one small step forward at a time.

“Life is good, even through the struggles,” Hampton said. “It is hard to deal with grief and loss on a daily basis, but I have a lot of support.”

She paused.

“And I work a lot,” she said with a laugh.

She looks forward to starting peer-support training and soon getting her driver’s license for the first time.

“There's just all these little goals that you can achieve while living in a sober house that you wouldn't be able to do otherwise,” Hampton said.

The new house is modeled off the Oxford House, a decades-old recovery concept where a small group lives together around a common purpose — often addiction recovery — in a self-supporting community with agreed-upon rules.

“We all do our own thing, but at the end of the day, we're all like sisters, we’re all in the same boat,” resident Tawnee Best said. “It's about one day at a time staying clean and sober.”

Next month, she’ll celebrate not using for a year and a half, her longest stretch of sobriety yet.

“And I'm dedicated this time,” Best said. “I have grandsons. They make me want to be a better person.”

Another resident, Judy Bullard, nodded along to what Best said.

“Yeah, I’m dedicated to my recovery too. I have three children. And they're just so happy to see momma clean and sober,” Bullard said. “It's been a long year. I used drugs for a lot of years and … I've seen a lot of people die.”

Now, she said, she’s prioritizing her health and sitting with her recovery.

Hopes to create a model

St. Vincent de Paul staff hope the Phoenix House will not only provide much-needed housing to women in need, but that the building itself will highlight the potential for multi-unit modular apartments to become a cost-effective future source of affordable housing.

The 1,890-square-foot doublewide floor plan includes five bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, and shared spaces including a kitchen, dining room, pantry, living room and laundry room.

Jessica Padilla, the program lead with Willamette Family, provides support to the women of the Phoenix House in her office in The Hub across the driveway. She said often this means lending an ear, being kind and not judging those who come to her.

“At a basic level, it’s what anybody needs,” she said. “But especially those who are in recovery.”

A place like the Phoenix House is “vital” for people in this stage of recovery, she added.

“This is really essential,” Padilla said. “More places like this would be great – more places for people who are sober, for people who are struggling, more supports, more understanding, and more housing that's affordable.”

For assistance with detox or treatment for substance use disorders, contact the Willamette Family inc. Rapid Access Center at 541-762-4300 or visit wfts.org.

Contact reporter Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick at Tatiana@registerguard.com or 541-521-7512, and follow her on Twitter @TatianaSophiaPT.

Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.

The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

