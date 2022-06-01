Shooting investigation underway in Alhambra

Authorities were investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning in Alhambra.

Both Alhambra Police and Los Angeles Police officers were on the scene of the investigation in the 2900 block of W. Norwood Place, after reports of a person being shot just after 5 a.m.

Officers were also working another scene less than a block away on Westmont Drive and Valley Boulevard.

Sky2 over the scene showed one vehicle that had sustained considerable damage in the area, including bullet holes and shattered windows.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.