ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Sharron Ragan on building a business with heart and soul

By Beth Ward
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

Each month, as part of our...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideradio.com

Shelley Wynter and MalaniKai Massey

“Word on the Street,” which has been airing weeknights from 10pm-12am on Cox Media Group news/talk WSB-WSBB Atlanta (750/95.5) since April 2021 in what was described as a test run, gets the official nod at the station. The program, hosted by Shelley Wynter and MalaniKai Massey adds an hour and moves to 7-10pm (M-F).
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

National Soul Food Month: Peach Cobbler Cafe

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is National Soul Food Mouth and Atlanta is celebrating!. Peach Cobbler Cafe Owner Alre Alston stopped by to show us how Soul Food is done with this mouthwatering display that will have you craving soul food all day long.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
secretatlanta.co

4 Mini Atlanta Getaway’s

Sometimes the hustle and bustle of Atlanta can become enough to wear out even the most city obsessed person. There is nothing wrong with hitting reset and relax. With prices going up everywhere, sometimes it can feel impossible to getaway. Atlanta has some surprising gems and getaways right in its backyard or close to it that any local can enjoy. Whether looking to reconnect with self or have a getaway with friends/ your SO this list is perfect for those looking to disconnect for a little while.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Women Making a Mark: Pinky Cole

Some CEOs spend years cementing their fortune before planting their philanthropic flag. Not Pinky Cole. In 2019, four months after cutting the ribbon outside her first Atlanta restaurant, she launched a charitable foundation aimed at bridging the generational wealth gap in communities of color. Its mission was rooted in her own success story: In half a year, she’d taken her meatless burger concept, Slutty Vegan, from a delivery-only operation to a cool corner shop with celebrity fans and snaking lines.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

5 Heavenly Secret Gardens In And Around Atlanta

Stumbling across a secret garden is always a magical experience. Well, you no longer need to stumble, because we’re here to round-up some of the most beautiful under-the-radar gardens in and around Atlanta. From floral wonderlands to Japanese-inspired tranquility, keep scrolling for some of Atlanta’s favorite secret gardens.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul
CBS 46

Nibbles of Atlanta Restaurant News | June 2, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta is a great place to live if you enjoy food. Here is what’s happening on the dining scene in metro Atlanta. June 3 is National Donut Day and the donut shop Dough in The Box is celebrating by offering a FREE donut at their locations in Marietta, Austell and South Fulton. All 3 locations will be open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
Greater Milwaukee Today

These Georgia wineries are perfect for a quick getaway

ATLANTA — Had a long week? These vineyards will help you take the edge off with style. After a long week, sometimes you just need a break. Dinner and movie can be fun. And Atlanta nightlife is filled with unique bars. But sometimes you just need something different — something elegant and relaxing. For those times, Georgia has a bevy of wineries that are each perfect destinations for your next outing. So pick up your wine glass, uncork your schedule and listen up. Here are the best Georgia wineries to help you unplug.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Conyers church to give out free groceries to families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Excel Church is helping families in need by hosting a free grocery giveaway in Conyers this weekend. On Saturday, June 4, families will be able to gather at 1151 Flat Shoals Road SE and load up on fresh meat, produce, personal and household products and more.
CONYERS, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Dynamic sports, dining complex bound for Georgia’s fastest-growing county

Raised outside of Augusta, Todd Greene racked up a memorable 12-year career as a Major League Baseball catcher, playing for the Angels, Blue Jays, Rockies, Rangers, Giants, and Yankees. (Remember President George W. Bush’s emotional, ceremonial World Series first pitch at Yankee Stadium in the wake of 9/11? Greene caught that ball.) After hanging up the cleats in 2007 and coaching in the majors for a while, Greene realized he missed his kids too much and headed back for a quieter life in Johns Creek, his home of 22 years. He founded a baseball academy but itched for more. It wasn’t long before the dream of creating a sporting complex like no other in the northern suburbs—if not the Southeastern U.S.—began formulating in his head.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Atlanta Magazine

Women Making a Mark: Mindy Selig

Mindy Selig is a fourth-generation Atlantan and currently serves as senior vice president in her family’s 100-year-old company, Selig Enterprises. One could find that daunting—but not Selig. Instead, she relishes the opportunity to continue her family’s legacy of molding Atlanta’s skyline through impressive commercial developments. “I just love the opportunity of looking at these amazing pieces of land and property we have and seeing how we can continue to create these vibrant hubs that are rooted in communities,” says Selig.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta respond to rise in crime at Cascade Springs Nature Preserve

ATLANTA - Atlanta leaders tell a police commander to come up with a safety plan for a large tract of land off Cascade Road. The 125 acres is called the Cascade Springs Nature Preserve. It has become a favorite for park walkers -- including an organized group called the Nature...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Corporate investors flooding Atlanta’s housing market

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Large corporations continue to strengthen their grip on Atlanta’s housing market. Many of them have headquarters outside of the state. In an Atlanta Regional Housing Forum on Wednesday, experts took a close look at the role corporate landlords are playing on Atlanta’s housing market.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
48K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy