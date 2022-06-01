Recipe of the Week: Zesty Barbecue Cheeseburgers

Keep a stash of this quick-to-make spice rub on hand for weekday suppers from the grill. Truthfully, I always make my spice rub just a little differently each time, depending on what I have on hand. As long as you include a good dose of chili powder and/or any kind of paprika and some brown sugar, you’re on your way. Salt in spice rubs is optional. Most often it is included, in pretty good quantities, but I prefer to keep the salt proportionally lower and to also add a bit of salt directly to the chicken before putting on the rub. But if you don’t have some of these spices, leave them out or try your hand at your own custom mix. Or simple buy a good rub.

RECIPES ・ 18 DAYS AGO