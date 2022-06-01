ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

NCUS students stage Grease

By Tracy Davis Pierce
Barton Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the left, the boys of Rydell High celebrate...

bartonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Happy Birthday John Fogerty!

Creedence Clearwater Revival were responsible for some of the most timeless and beloved music within the rock & roll lexicon during their four short years as an active band. The group’s expert blending of diverse styles – including country, blues, roots music, soul, southern rock, among others – was a forerunner to the Americana genre, and endeared their work to generations of listeners and continues to do so today.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Carpenter
TIME

The Best Songs of 2022 So Far

Pop music in 2022 is a place of possibility, even if someone’s perfect pop song might be harder to find in the chaos of streaming services than it was in the aisles of record stores. But great songs are out there—whether they’re brightly hued power-pop pebbles, wrenching R&B ballads, or roller-rink-ready disco-funk cuts. Put these 10 songs on shuffle to get an idea of the pop bliss 2022 has to offer .
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greased#Highschool
Deadline

‘Almost Famous’ Musical Sets Broadway Opening, Announces Cast

Click here to read the full article. The stage musical adaptation of Cameron Crowe’s 2000 film Almost Famous will will begin Broadway previews on Tuesday, September 13, with an official opening on Tuesday, October 11, and a cast featuring Chris Wood, Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling and Casey Likes. The venue will be a Shubert theater to be announced. “Broadway fans and rock fans have so much in common,” said Crowe, who wrote the musical’s book and lyrics (with original music and lyrics by Tom Kitt). “We obsess over the music, we pore over every possible recording we find, and we treasure...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy