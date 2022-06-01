ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas high school rodeo finals begin Thursday at Abilene's Taylor County Expo Center

The Texas High School Rodeo Association’s State Finals begin 9 a.m. Thursday with the reined cow horse and cutting horse competition at the Taylor County Expo Center.

The reined cow horse event will be at the First Financial Pavilion, while boys and girls cutting will be at the Guitar Arena on Thursday and Friday.

The shooting events will be 8 a.m. Saturday with the trap shoot at the Callahan County Shooting Range and the Lift Rifle contest at the Big Country Three Guns Range.

The first go-round for all other events – bareback, steer wrestling, barrel racing, breakaway roping, saddle bronc, goat-tying, team roping, pole bending and bull riding – is 8 a.m. Monday at the Taylor Telecom Arena.

There will be two performances Monday through June 10 starting at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.

The final performance, or short-go, will be at 10 a.m. June 11.

The competitors, who qualified for state in regional competition, are vying for a spot in the National High School Finals Rodeo on July 17-23 in Gillette, Wyoming.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Texas high school rodeo finals begin Thursday at Abilene's Taylor County Expo Center

