We've made it into June. The fishing opportunities are endless this time of year. From trout, walleye, panfish and carp, there's plenty to catch. The bass fishing is heating up, too, as we head toward the June 11 opening of the largemouth and smallmouth season.

This week's photo goes with an interview I had with a fisherman from Westmoreland County who went on a trip with his friends to West Virginia. Little did he know that he would be reeling in the longest carp in that state's history.

Another fishing story this week involves getting youth interested in the outdoors. A bowfishing charter boat operator from Washington County organized a free youth bowfishing day in memory of his son. Events like this one go a long way in getting the next generation to be excited about spending time outdoors.

A third feature this week looks at some regulatory proposals for hunting. Sen. Dan Laughlin, chair of the Senate Game and Fisheries Committee, spoke about different approaches to opening up more Sunday hunting opportunities. There's also a discussion regarding the National Deer Association's request to have the Pennsylvania Game Commission, not the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, regulate captive deer farms that allow hunting.

The fourth story linked below is one of the more unusual ones I have had in a while. There's a project underway where you can test the quality of your garden or field's soil by planting your old cotton underwear. Yes, you read that right. Check out the story to learn about this quirky initiative.

Even though summer officially doesn't start for a couple weeks, the warm weather is here. Get out and spend some time placing trail cameras, take a hike on a new trail and spend some time with friends and family on your favorite lake. Have a good weekend, and thank you for your time.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: New fish record, giving back and old underwear