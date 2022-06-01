ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Police: 3-year-old hit by SUV after running into street near Rodger Young Park in Erie

By Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKouU_0fwsDH8I00

A 3-year-old was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital with a head injury after the child was struck by an SUV on Downing Avenue in Erie on Tuesday night.

The accident was reported on Tuesday at about 9:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of Downing Avenue, near Rodger Young Park.

According to police, a female driving a blue Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south on Downing Avenue when the vehicle struck the toddler as the child ran out into traffic. The driver stopped and was on the scene when officers arrived, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Wednesday.

Boy killed in EMTA bus accident: A 10-year-old boy was killed when he was struck by an EMTA bus while attempting to cross an east Erie intersection

Surveillance video from nearby Erie Housing Authority security cameras showed the toddler running in and out of the roadway before the crash, Lorah said.

The child suffered a head injury and was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment, police reported. Information on the child's condition was not available Wednesday morning.

No charges in fatal Erie ped crash: A traffic accident in downtown Erie in late October that led to the death of a North East woman will not lead to

The driver of the Chevrolet was not reported injured.

Erie Bureau of Police accident investigators are investigating the crash.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Police: 3-year-old hit by SUV after running into street near Rodger Young Park in Erie

Comments / 14

FJB SAVE OUR COUNTRY
2d ago

9:40 p.m. !! Where were the parents at that hour. Maybe drug test parents of that child not just the driver of the car. Maybe the parents need C.P.S. involved for better parenting

Reply(4)
7
Mary Starvaggi
2d ago

a 3 year old Should be in BED at 9:40!!!! Sounds like he was playing "chicken " with traffic if he was running in and out of street before getting hit!!! Again, PARENTS?????? Any Adults????? W.T.F!!!

Reply
6
Kailah Hernandez
2d ago

if you read the article before this one it had said in there that the child was walking with the parent but even then a 3 year old GET OFF THE PHONE and watch the child if that was the case because this is just heartbreaking 2nd child that was hit on that road and it is a ashamed people need to PUT THEIR PHONES DOWN while walking and or driving and pay attention to whats in front of them before something is too late then they sit there and cry about it well pay attention to the world around you and not electronics and social media and wouldn't have this problem prayers for the lil baby man i hope they pull thru💕

Reply
4
Related
chautauquatoday.com

Troopers arrest 27-year-old woman after report of burglary in progress

A report of a burglary in progress at a residence in Kennedy on Thursday led to the arrest of a 27-year-old woman. State Police in Jamestown say troopers arrested Darrah Lopez-Chapman after an investigation revealed that she entered the victim's home without invitation, struck the victim and pulled her hair. Troopers say she fled the scene prior to their arrival. The victim suffered minor injuries from the attack and had also received threatening messages from Lopez-Chapman two days prior to the incident. Ellicott Town Police were able to locate Lopez-Chapman in Falconer. Troopers charged Lopez-Chapman with burglary in the 2nd degree, aggravated harassment 2nd and harassment 2nd.
KENNEDY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Erie, PA
Accidents
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
butlerradio.com

Longtime Realtor Ed Shields Dies In Crash

A longtime realtor died in a crash yesterday afternoon in Penn Township. The Butler County Coroner confirmed to our newsroom that 86-year-old Ed Shields died in a two vehicle accident on Route 8 South. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the accident...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie man arrested after domestic dispute on W. 8th St.

Erie Police have arrested a 25-year-old man after a domestic dispute on West 8th Street. Police responded to the domestic dispute in the 1600 block of W. 8th Street around 6:30 p.m. on June 2. Police arrested 25-year old Dearis Chaney. He is charged with terroristic threats after he allegedly fired a gun. Chaney also […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Suv#Traffic Accident#Emta#Erie Housing Authority#Erie Bureau#Twitter Etnhahn#Stre
wnynewsnow.com

Two Airlifted Following Wednesday Crash

HARMONY – Two people were airlifted following a Wednesday afternoon crash in the Town of Harmony. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the traffic accident happened at the intersection of Route 474 and Baker Street around 5:30 p.m. Deputies said a vehicle, driver by 25-year-old Panama resident Jason...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

1 person found dead, another injured in Amherst home

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating how someone died and another person was injured at a home on Glen Oak Drive. According to police, officers were called to a residence on Glen Oak Drive just before 1:30 p.m. for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found one person dead and another injured inside the house.
AMHERST, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
explore venango

Police Seeking Information on Burglary in Tionesta Township

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are asking the public for information on a theft from a building in Tionesta Township. According to police, the burglary occurred near the intersection of Hemlock Road and Karg Hill Road, in Tionesta Township, Forest County. Police say the front gate was...
TIONESTA, PA
wtae.com

Couple dead after Clarion County motorcycle crash

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — A man and a woman were both killed in a motorcycle crash in Clarion County. State police said the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. on May 25 along Route 322 in Clarion. Police said John Jaehn, 46, was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with Rachel Jaehn,...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Person Rescued After Falling Into Chadakoin River

JAMESTOWN – One person was rescued after falling into the Chadakoin River on Thursday afternoon. The Jamestown Fire Department, along with Alstar EMS and Jamestown Police, responded to the waterway near Water and Winsor Streets around 1:30 p.m. A 911 caller first reported the incident, saying the person was...
JAMESTOWN, PA
explore venango

Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 285 Sends Cochranton Woman to Hospital

GREENWOOD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Cochranton woman was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 285 on Tuesday evening. According to Meadville-based State Police, the crash occurred on Tuesday, May 31, around 5:19 p.m. in Cochranton, Greenwood Township, Crawford County. Police say...
COCHRANTON, PA
YourErie

Pair of Boot Barn bandits sought by police

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are seeking to identify a pair of suspects who allegedly stole boots from a local retail establishment. A male suspect and female suspect allegedly stole the boots (a $169.99 value) from Boot Bar in Summit Township. They had concealed the boots in a bag. They fled the scene in […]
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Olean Police Identify Shooting Suspect

Olean Police have identified the suspect in a shooting on West State St Tuesday evening. According to reports, two men were arguing as they walked along the north side of West State St, the argument escalated to pushing and shoving with one man pulling a gun and firing five or six shots at the other man before fleeing the scene. The victim claimed to be only grazed and refused treatment.
OLEAN, NY
YourErie

Police searching for person involved in weekend hit & run

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are asking for the public’s help locating a person accused in a weekend hit and run accident. According to a PSP news release, a person in a 2019 or 2020 grey/silver Kia Sorento allegedly hit another vehicle sometime between Friday at 11 p.m. and Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on […]
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy