Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County hosting hazardous waste disposal event

By Daniel Fair
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Environmental Resources are scheduled to host a hazardous waste collection event for all residents on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will take place at Textron Aviation/Beechcraft Division Parking Lot E, Gate C6, located at 10059 E. Central in Wichita. It is open and free to all Sedgwick County residents.

Here are some things residents may bring to dispose of:

  • Paint
  • Aerosols
  • Batteries
  • Used motor fluids
  • Lawn and garden chemicals
  • Household cleaners
  • Fluorescent light bulbs

The collection is intended for individual households, not businesses. Tires, electronics, ammunition, explosives, empty containers, and controlled substances are not accepted.

For more information, you can visit the household hazardous waste facility website by clicking here.

