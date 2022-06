Eureka Police Department is currently investigating an explosion that occurred on June 2, 2022, at about 10:36 a.m., at the 3300 block of Broadway (Bayshore Mall parking lot). The EPD would like to remind our community members if something seems out of place or appears suspicious, such as a device emitting smoke, don’t approach the item(s), immediately gain distance from the device and call 9-1-1. This is an ongoing investigation and no more information is available to share at this time.

