How low can it go? Arlington’s jobless rate limbo’d back under 2 percent in April, part of a general decline in unemployment rates across Northern Virginia for the month. With 150,189 in the civilian workforce and 2,889 looking for jobs, the county’s unemployment rate was 1.9 percent for the month, according to figures reported June 1 by the Virginia Employment Commission.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO