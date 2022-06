Listening to Megan Meng discuss pressure on the golf course, one would think they were talking to a three-time U.S. Open champion rather than a sophomore in high school. “Sometimes, pressure can get to your head. It always ends up being better when you focus on the next shot,” the Hopewell Valley Central High 10th grader said. “If you think ‘Oh I need to birdie this next hole,’ I feel like it puts on a lot more pressure and makes you more nervous than if you just tell yourself, ‘I need to hit a good shot.’ If you hit a good shot, then you worry about your next shot. It’s a step-by-step process. If you get too ambitious it makes you a lot more nervous and there’s more expectations.”

HOPEWELL, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO