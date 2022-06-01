ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United Confirm Paul Pogba's Exit On Free Transfer With 835-Word Tribute

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05dn22_0fwsB3vn00

This will be the second time the midfielder will depart Old Trafford on a free transfer.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester United have published an 835-word statement to confirm that Paul Pogba is leaving the club on a free transfer for the second time in 10 years.

Pogba's current contract is due to expire at the end of the month and it will not be renewed.

This will be the second time the midfielder will depart Old Trafford on a free transfer.

He first joined United from Le Harve as a teenager in 2009, only to depart three years later for Juventus.

United then broke the world transfer record to re-sign him from Juve in 2016 for a fee of £89.3m.

During his time as a United player, Pogba has lifted the EFL Cup and the Europa League - both in 2017.

Pogba's final appearance for United was a 10-minute cameo in April's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool - during which he sustained a calf injury.

Referencing this, United's lengthy statement regarding Pogba's departure concluded: "It was a low-key end to a United career that had brought so many individual high moments, so many beautiful goals, assists and pieces of skill.

Paul Pogba made his final appearance for Manchester United in April's 4-0 loss to Liverpool

IMAGO/PA Images/Mike Egerton

"But for a boy that joined the Academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances and lift the Youth Cup, along with two major pieces of silverware – not to mention the World Cup at international level – is something that should be applauded and celebrated.

"Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United.

"We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey."

Pogba is likely to return to Juventus this summer, although Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in acquiring his services.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pogba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Efl Cup#League Cup#Old Trafford#Juventus#The Europa League#Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Serie A Side Interested in Manchester United Defender

Serie A side Roma are said to be keeping tabs on Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as Jose Mourinho looks to raid his former club. Wan-Bissaka endured a rough season for the Red Devils after playing out two good seasons under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He arrived at Old Trafford from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019 and the right-back has been linked with a loan move back to Selhurst Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester United announce Paul Pogba won't extend his contract and is set to leave the club

Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of the current season, as has been expected. The two parties couldn't agree on a new contract over the last several months and with his current agreement expiring this summer they have decided to not continue to. Manchester United issued the following statement. "The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract. Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United. We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey"
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'I'm one of the leaders for England now'

After helping Everton retain their Premier League status, Jordan Pickford says he is ready to be one of England's leaders as they bid for World Cup glory. Reflecting on the Toffees' dramatic end to the season, the goalkeeper said: "It’s been a bit of an up and down season. I’ve had a few days to relax, breathe and recharge my batteries.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
859
Followers
779
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy