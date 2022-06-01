Reporter on why Kemp can't afford to stay at odds with Trump

Related
Trump loyalist who lost Georgia governor primary with just 3.4% of the vote is refusing to admit defeat
Kandiss Taylor came third in Georgia's GOP primary election, losing to Brian Kemp by more than 70 points. Despite this, she is refusing to concede.
Newt Gingrich says Georgia GOP gubernatorial candidate David Perdue thought Trump was 'a magic wand' in the race against Brian Kemp
"In retrospect, it's hard to understand David's campaign, and it's certainly not the campaign those of us who were for him expected," Gingrich told The New York Times of Perdue's race.
Stacey Abrams Chances of Beating Republicans in Georgia, According to Polls
Former President Donald Trump said last year that the Democratic contender "might be better" than incumbent GOP Governor Brian Kemp.
Mike Pence told Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp supporters that Tuesday's primary is about plotting the future, not reliving the past. One rallygoer's takeaway: 'Pence set the tone for post-Trump.'
Pence's stump speech ahead of Georgia's GOP primary was packed with love for Gov. Brian Kemp, disdain for Democrat Stacey Abrams and silence on Trump.
Donald Trump's Chances vs. Joe Biden if He Runs Again in 2024
The former president has not formally announced he will run for president again, but he has constantly hinted at the idea following his defeat in 2020.
BET
More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’
Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
Republicans' Chances of Beating Democrats for Control of Senate in Midterms
Recent polls and historical precedent suggest the GOP is well positioned to make gains in November's elections.
Donations to Trump Fell Prior to Georgia Primary Losses: Report
Some Republicans see the setbacks as a sign that Trump's "untouchability" in politics "has been punctured," according to a New York Times report Saturday.
Mike Pence is Prepared to Take On Donald Trump in 2024
The former president's running mate and second in command has taken several steps to distance himself from Trump ever since they both left office in 2021.
Donald Trump said maybe mob was right to chant ‘Hang Mike Pence’ – report
Ex-president made comment on 6 January 2021 witnesses have told Capitol attack committee, New York Times reported
Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned
Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
Why Trump's full court press in Georgia hasn't helped Perdue's bid to oust Kemp
As he aims to take out Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, former President Donald Trump has been working hard this year to boost the campaign of former Sen. David Perdue, whom he endorsed late last year, the day after Perdue launched a primary challenge against the governor. "He’s an...
Georgia election results: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom
Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s interventions. Mr Trump’s former deputy, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of...
Fox News Poll: Georgia’s GOP primary race for governor sees Kemp holding wide lead over Perdue
Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp leads former Sen. David Perdue by a 32-point margin in the Georgia Republican gubernatorial primary race, tripling his advantage from March, according to a new Fox News Poll of Georgia Republican primary voters released Wednesday. Sixty percent of Republican voters prefer Kemp, while 28% go for...
Newt Gingrich: Trump's track record on endorsements so far verges on astonishing
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich provides his analysis of the primaries and called for a "unified party" going into November on Tuesday's "Hannity." NEWT GINGRICH: Remember that it's very, very likely now that Mehmet Oz is going to win in Pennsylvania and he was endorsed by Trump. So the president overall, President Trump overall has a very good track record. Look, I want to say I was for Perdue. And as you know, I'm very deeply for Jake Evans in the sixth District. But the fact is that Governor Kemp, to his credit, put together a very powerful campaign, used all the weapons that a sitting governor has to raise an amazing amount of money spent about two and a half months demolishing Perdue as a candidate, with Perdue not having the money to counter it. And Kemp is going to win a significant victory. And I think we ought to be honest about it. That's the only major defeat that Trump is going to have tonight. And overall, Trump's track record so far verges on astonishing.
Chris Carr Wins Georgia Attorney General Primary In Defeat For Trump's 'Big Lie'
Carr, a Republican, knocked off John Gordon, a Trump-backed attorney who peddled conspiracies about voter fraud and stolen elections in 2020.
Herschel Walker Denies Trump Ever Said Election Was 'Stolen'
"I think something happened. I don't know what it was—but something happened because people are angry," Walker said regarding the 2020 election.
Trump’s Coup Kingpin Pushed Pennsylvania to Throw Away Thousands of 2020 Ballots
Click here to read the full article. John Eastman’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election extended well beyond authoring the infamous “coup memo” instructing Mike Pence to illegally block the Electoral College certification on Jan. 6. The Denver Post reported on Tuesday that the former Trump lawyer also pushed Republicans in Pennsylvania to throw out thousands of absentee ballots in an effort to swing the crucial state to the former president. The revelation is part of a trove of emails the Colorado Ethics Institute obtained through a public records request from the University of Colorado, where Eastman was...
Georgia Gov. Kemp responds to Trump critiques, says Stacey Abrams is main focus
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will continue to campaign without criticizing former President Donald Trump, despite his fellow Republican continuing to lambaste him for the state's handling of the 2020 election aftermath, the governor told Fox News. Trump had endorsed former Sen. David Perdue, who lost by about a 50-point margin,...
Mike Collins forces Trump-backed Vernon Jones to Georgia GOP House runoff
A Georgia congressional candidate hand-picked by former President Donald Trump forced a Republican runoff election with a conservative trucking executive in a competitive race that tested the strength of the former president's power in the state. Mike Collins, the oldest son of former Rep. Mac Collins, and Vernon Jones, the...
