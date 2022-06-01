ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reporter on why Kemp can't afford to stay at odds with Trump

CNN's Brianna Keilar talks to political reporter from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Patricia Murphy about her reporting that, following his defeat of his Trump-backed opponent in a Republican primary, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is trying to scale down the vitriol with Donald Trump's team.

