The Daytona Beach Housing Authority and BGC Advantage celebrated the start of WM at the River, LP, with a groundbreaking ceremony. The rehabilitation of the two adjacent high-rise buildings on Beach Street is a $53M joint venture addressing the housing needs of seniors and persons with disabilities in the Daytona Beach community. The ceremonial presentation with partners, stakeholders, community organizations, and city officials took place in the first-floor community room at 524 Beach Street on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 10 a.m.

