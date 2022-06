Construction is complete on 212 West 93rd Street, a 14-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by Eran Chen, head of ODA, and developed by Landsea Homes and Leyton Properties, the 65,000-square-foot structure features 20 condominium units in one- to four-bedroom layouts and a select number of full-floor penthouses with interiors by GRADE New York, as well as the new home for the Shaare Zedek Synagogue. The Tuinstra Davis Team at Douglas Elliman and Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is handling sales and marketing for the property, which is located near the corner of Broadway and West 93rd Street.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO