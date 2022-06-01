ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscommon, MI

New business: Village Outfitters

By Tracy Constance
Up North Voice
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSCOMMON – Village Outfitters, located at 808 Lake Street, Suite 2, recently opened...

Up North Voice

Back to the Bricks Promo Tour to roll through West Branch

WEST BRANCH – Hundreds of classic and custom cars and trucks will descend on downtown West Branch on Saturday morning June 4 when the Flint Back to the Bricks Discovery Tour comes through town. The tour begins in Mt Pleasant on June 3rd and travels to many locations throughout...
WEST BRANCH, MI
Up North Voice

Scout pick up

HOUGHTON LAKE – The Cub Scouts of Houghton Lake did their share of roadside pickup recently. The kids picked 16 bags of trash along the woods next to Walmart and behind. Walmart supplied the kids with hotdogs chips and juice for lunch. Hunter Eaten and Kevin Sullivan from grocery pick-up grilled hotdogs after all their hard work. Pictured (l-r) Carter Straub (7) Skylar Straub (8) MacKenzie Spencer (8) Kirstie Vold (9) Ava Schiattone (9) Aerianna Forrest (9) Kyleigh Forrest (7) Adalynn Spencer (8) Maya Millard (7) David Millard (5) Alex Shaw (6) Liam Kuehne (9). Troop leader is Danielle Diemert.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
98.7 WFGR

LOOK: Massive Waterfront Northern Michigan Mansion Hits Auction Block

Start the bidding! A 10,000+ square foot estate in a Northern Michigan vacation hotspot is up for auction. The 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom Charlevoix mansion was recently listed for $12,500,000 million dollars. However, as MLive points out, there's no telling how much it will actually end up going for, as bidding starts at $2.5 million.
Up North Voice

Golf Ball Drop event raises funds for West Branch Maternity Center

WEST BRANCH – The MyMichigan Health Foundation is hosting a golf ball drop event in West Branch on Friday, June 24, 2022. The ‘Stork Drop’ event proceeds will go toward continued enhancements at the Maternity Center at MyMichigan Medical Center West Branch, allowing patients the comfort of receiving prenatal care and delivering babies close to home.
WEST BRANCH, MI
#Kayaks
Up North Voice

Chamber hosts business expo

HOUGHTON LAKE – The Houghton Lake Chamber of Commerce Business Expo took place at The Northern Center on Stone School Rd in Houghton Lake recently. The Business Expo is a free event that gives the community and businesses an opportunity to connect. Jay Jacobs, executive director of the chamber of commerce, describes the event as “an opportunity to find out what is happening in the community”.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Morning Sun

Fire guts popular Blanchard restaurant

A popular Blanchard-area diner was gutted by an early-morning fire Thursday. Management at Crystal Fountain Restaurant, 2535 30th Avenue, shared pictures of the blaze and its aftermath on social media and vowed to reopen. Located on M-66 south or Remus and just southwest of Blanchard, the restaurant had served generations...
BLANCHARD, MI
traverseticker.com

Chick-fil-A Required To Address Parking, Traffic Issues

After issuing a zoning violation letter to Chick-fil-A this spring, Garfield Township is requiring the restaurant to address parking, backup, and circulation issues on the property before the summer tourism rush hits – or else face steps that could lead to Chick-fil-A’s permit being revoked. According to Township Planning Director John Sych, Chick-fil-A will present proposed short and long-term solutions at the planning commission’s June 8 meeting, with the improvements likely requiring Chick-fil-A to acquire more land and eliminate the possibility of a planned hotel being built next to the restaurant.
98.7 WFGR

Top Gun: Flying With The Blue Angels Up North

Three Michigan residents recalled what it's like to fly with the Navy's Blue Angels during the Cherry Festival air show in Traverse City. The Air Show Is The Crown Jewel Of The Cherry Festival. The Festival takes place the first week of July every year, and the sir show at...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Ghost Town of Alabaster, Michigan

Now here's a ghost town what IS a ghost town. It's Alabaster, in Iosco County. According to usgalabaster.com, it was indeed named after the gypsum (alabaster) rock which was discovered in 1837 and began being bored out in 1841. The site was immediately named 'Alabaster', even before the Township of the same name. In 1861 the first gypsum mine opened. By the time the township was formed in 1866, literally thousands of tons of gypsum had been excavated and shipped.
IOSCO COUNTY, MI
manisteenews.com

U.S. 31 bridge in Manistee to undergo repairs again

MANISTEE — Starting Monday, repairs are scheduled to be made to the deck of the U.S. 31 bascule bridge by the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is expected to be finished by Tuesday, according to a news release from the agency.
MANISTEE, MI

