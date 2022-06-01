New business: Village Outfitters

WEST BRANCH – Hundreds of classic and custom cars and trucks will descend on downtown West Branch on Saturday morning June 4 when the Flint Back to the Bricks Discovery Tour comes through town. The tour begins in Mt Pleasant on June 3rd and travels to many locations throughout...
If you're looking for a log cabin Airbnb that sits directly on Lake Michigan...you found it. Located in Suttons Bay, this massive log cabin is literally 22 steps from the back porch to Lake Michigan. Over the past of couple years, I've fallen in love with renting Airbnb properties. As...
HOUGHTON LAKE – The Cub Scouts of Houghton Lake did their share of roadside pickup recently. The kids picked 16 bags of trash along the woods next to Walmart and behind. Walmart supplied the kids with hotdogs chips and juice for lunch. Hunter Eaten and Kevin Sullivan from grocery pick-up grilled hotdogs after all their hard work. Pictured (l-r) Carter Straub (7) Skylar Straub (8) MacKenzie Spencer (8) Kirstie Vold (9) Ava Schiattone (9) Aerianna Forrest (9) Kyleigh Forrest (7) Adalynn Spencer (8) Maya Millard (7) David Millard (5) Alex Shaw (6) Liam Kuehne (9). Troop leader is Danielle Diemert.
A business owner is working to rebuild after this afternoon’s fire in Houghton Lake. Crews responded around 4:20 Wednesday afternoon to calls of a shed on fire at the Northshore Lounge. When crews arrived they determined the fire was coming from the back of the building. They say the...
Start the bidding! A 10,000+ square foot estate in a Northern Michigan vacation hotspot is up for auction. The 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom Charlevoix mansion was recently listed for $12,500,000 million dollars. However, as MLive points out, there's no telling how much it will actually end up going for, as bidding starts at $2.5 million.
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Crews are on scene at the Crystal Fountain Restaurant in Mecosta County battling a fire that broke out around 4 a.m. Thursday. The Crystal Fountain, a country-style family restaurant, is near the corner of M-66 and Monroe Road in Millbrook Township. Authorities believe the fire...
WEST BRANCH – The MyMichigan Health Foundation is hosting a golf ball drop event in West Branch on Friday, June 24, 2022. The ‘Stork Drop’ event proceeds will go toward continued enhancements at the Maternity Center at MyMichigan Medical Center West Branch, allowing patients the comfort of receiving prenatal care and delivering babies close to home.
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March of 2020, the restaurant industry has been ravaged by closures, supply issues and staffing shortages. Over two years later, one local popular pizza spot is still adjusting hours to get by. “It is hard to literally find good...
HOUGHTON LAKE – The Houghton Lake Chamber of Commerce Business Expo took place at The Northern Center on Stone School Rd in Houghton Lake recently. The Business Expo is a free event that gives the community and businesses an opportunity to connect. Jay Jacobs, executive director of the chamber of commerce, describes the event as “an opportunity to find out what is happening in the community”.
A popular Blanchard-area diner was gutted by an early-morning fire Thursday. Management at Crystal Fountain Restaurant, 2535 30th Avenue, shared pictures of the blaze and its aftermath on social media and vowed to reopen. Located on M-66 south or Remus and just southwest of Blanchard, the restaurant had served generations...
Cadillac Area Public Schools remains in secure mode on Thursday as Cadillac Police continue their search for a wanted individual. According to police, an individual broke into a home on the south end of Cadillac on Wednesday morning, stole two handguns and ran off in an unknown direction. As a...
Almost two weeks after the people in Gaylord went through a deadly tornado, the people in one of the hardest hit areas are now facing more stress. Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park residents say they’ve heard they have until Saturday, June 4, to collect what’s left from the damage left behind before the property is completely emptied.
After issuing a zoning violation letter to Chick-fil-A this spring, Garfield Township is requiring the restaurant to address parking, backup, and circulation issues on the property before the summer tourism rush hits – or else face steps that could lead to Chick-fil-A’s permit being revoked. According to Township Planning Director John Sych, Chick-fil-A will present proposed short and long-term solutions at the planning commission’s June 8 meeting, with the improvements likely requiring Chick-fil-A to acquire more land and eliminate the possibility of a planned hotel being built next to the restaurant.
Three Michigan residents recalled what it's like to fly with the Navy's Blue Angels during the Cherry Festival air show in Traverse City. The Air Show Is The Crown Jewel Of The Cherry Festival. The Festival takes place the first week of July every year, and the sir show at...
Now here's a ghost town what IS a ghost town. It's Alabaster, in Iosco County. According to usgalabaster.com, it was indeed named after the gypsum (alabaster) rock which was discovered in 1837 and began being bored out in 1841. The site was immediately named 'Alabaster', even before the Township of the same name. In 1861 the first gypsum mine opened. By the time the township was formed in 1866, literally thousands of tons of gypsum had been excavated and shipped.
MANISTEE — Starting Monday, repairs are scheduled to be made to the deck of the U.S. 31 bascule bridge by the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is expected to be finished by Tuesday, according to a news release from the agency.
Growing up I heard people on the news talk about giant sinkholes that would open up out of nowhere and swallow up an entire car. But I never knew that a sinkhole could happen underwater. Turns out they can and one of the biggest ones in Michigan is located in Alpena.
