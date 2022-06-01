New business: Village Outfitters

Now here's a ghost town what IS a ghost town. It's Alabaster, in Iosco County. According to usgalabaster.com, it was indeed named after the gypsum (alabaster) rock which was discovered in 1837 and began being bored out in 1841. The site was immediately named 'Alabaster', even before the Township of the same name. In 1861 the first gypsum mine opened. By the time the township was formed in 1866, literally thousands of tons of gypsum had been excavated and shipped.

IOSCO COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO