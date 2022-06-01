ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, MS

Court Case Conclusions: June 1, 2022

By Staff Reports
Natchez Democrat
 3 days ago

Week of May 20-26: Darrell Tuesno charged with disorderly conduct. Case bound over to a grand jury. Darrell Tuesno charged with domestic violence/simple assault. Case bound over to a grand jury. Darrell Tuesno charged with resisting arrest. Case bound over to a grand jury. Darrell Tuesno charged with malicious...

www.natchezdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
klax-tv.com

Convicted Felon Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

MONROE, LA. On July 27, 2021, a concerned motorist called 911 to report a motor vehicle accident in LaSalle Parish. When law enforcement arrived, the motorist told officers what had transpired. He explained that as he was traveling near a sharp curve in the road a blue SUV came around the curve traveling at a high rate of speed. This caused him to make an abrupt turn into the opposite lane to avoid a head-on collision and the other vehicle traveled off the roadway and hit a tree and went into the drainage ditch. The motorist turned around and went back to the accident site to check on the erratic driver. As he drove back up to the accident site, he saw the man, later determined to be McGee, walking in front of the car on the highway. He asked if the man was okay, and he said yes but asked the motorist not to call it in because he had just gotten out of jail and did not want any trouble. The motorist offered to let the man sit in his vehicle as it began to rain, and McGee asked if he could get his gun and the motorist told him no. The motorist then watched McGee throw a long black gun into the woods nearby. He then told McGee that he had already called 911 and McGee then fled into the woods. Officers found paperwork in the vehicle with McGee’s name on it and were able to recover the firearm from the wooded area where McGee had thrown it. A few days later, the motorist was able to positively identify McGee as the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle and who he had seen with the firearm. McGee was charged with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
MONROE, LA
vicksburgnews.com

One indicted on possession of drugs and phone in Warren County Jail

An inmate at the Warren County Jail has been indicted for possession of contraband and controlled substances in a correctional facility. On November 22, Mark Davidson was found in possession of a AT&T phone along with marijuana and methamphetamine. Davidson has previous convictions of burglary and grand larceny.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Threat made at Congressman Bennie Thompson’s headquarters

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly making a terroristic threat at Congressman Bennie Thompson’s Campaign Headquarters in Jackson on Friday, June 3. Jackson police said Tony Ray Brown, 66, walked into the campaign headquarters and asked to see Congressman Thompson. Staff said Thompson was unavailable, and Brown allegedly stated “it would […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi sheriff, ATF investigating theft of truck, cartons of cigarettes

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call from employees of the Vicksburg Specialty Company just after 5 a.m. on Thursday. Employees reported that it appeared someone had broken into the business, at the 200 block of Oak Ridge Road, during the night. Employees said the person or persons had stolen one of the company trucks as well as many cartons of cigarettes, although inventory is not yet complete.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Adams County, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Adams County, MS
Government
WAPT

JPD says homeless man charged with murder, aggravated assault in April shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in April. Police arrested Xavier Gray, 27, who investigators said was homeless, Friday at the Opportunity Center at the corner of Amite and Capitol streets. Gray is charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault and as a felon in possession of a firearm.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Farmer
WJTV 12

Mississippi Center for Justice holds expungement and wills clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Center for Justice partnered with Mississippi Urban League to offer direct drafting services for expungement and wills. “We’ve seen that people are in need of all services, so that’s why we want to offer a plethora of services. That way, they can you know have like a one-stop-shop. They […]
JACKSON, MS
Daily Leader

Jail docket: Magnolia man arrested for DUI, fleeing

Charles Gilmore, 11/18/1984, 109 Meadow Loop, Hazlehurst — hold for other agency, by Brookhaven Police Department. Harrison Morrison, 05/05/1997, 5500 State Hwy. 1217, Lewisville, Texas — arrested on indictment, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Populis, 10/22/1987, 1022 Hwy. 48, Magnolia — arrested for DUI first, misdemeanor...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Daily Leader

Weekend jail docket — 3 arrested on felony charges

Abigail Diane Chance, 05/12/1999, 308 North Street Drive — arrested for felony possession of controlled substance, felony fleeing or eluding police in motor vehicle, failure to state when officer signals, leaving scene of accident, property damage, no seat belt, no auto insurance, reckless driving, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Court Case#City Limits#Politics Courts#Politics State#Defendant#Cause Nos
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Grand Jury: Vicksburg man indicted after firing shots at woman in vehicle

A Vicksburg man has been indicted on multiple counts involving an incident where he reportedly fired shots at a woman driving a vehicle. The three-count indictment handed down by the Warren County grand jury during its May session charges Thomas Bruce Wilkerson, 31, 2986 Old Highway 27, with aggravated assault-domestic violence, shooting at a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the incident that occurred Dec. 19.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Woman surrenders to JPD in shooting that killed 12-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have charged a man and a woman with murder and have cleared another man in connection witha drive-by shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy. Cartisha Cashion, 19, turned herself in Thursday at Jackson Police Department headquarters, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said. "During the interview,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Ex-Riverwalk employee indicted for cheating at gambling

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Riverwalk Casino employee has been indicted for cheating at gambling. Vicksburg Daily News reported Valinda Jackson has been accused of using her position as an electronic craps dealer to change the number rolled by manually entering the wrong numbers into the system, resulting in money lost by the casino. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Natchez Democrat

NAACP asks local leaders to assist citizens in poverty

NATCHEZ — The Natchez NAACP branch is taking a multi-level approach to addressing poverty and sub-standard housing in the community, and the group is asking city and county boards to support those efforts financially. The local NAACP leaders want both the City of Natchez and the Adams County Supervisors...
NATCHEZ, MS
WLBT

High court appoints Meridian judge to decide whether mayor can veto a council no-vote

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Supreme Court appointed a retired Meridian judge to decide whether the mayor can veto a no-vote of the Jackson City Council. The high court announced it had entered an order on June 1 appointing retired Court of Appeals Judge Larry E. Roberts of Meridian as special judge in the case of The City Council of Jackson, Mississippi v. Chokwe A. Lumumba.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted in connection to car theft in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a car theft. Police said a silver 2013 Nissan Maxima was reported stolen on Sunday, May 29. They said the man pictured in the surveillance pictures is wanted in connection to the theft. Investigators said the man has been previously […]
BYRAM, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy