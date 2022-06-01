ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Magazine 2022 Dining Awards Ballot

By Catherine Walters
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time again to cast your ballot for the best in Central Florida dining. The Orlando Magazine Dining Awards...

Universal Orlando raises prices for annual passes

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort has increased the price on its annual and seasonal passes Friday. Florida residents will see price increases of $25 to $40 based on the particular pass selected. [TRENDING: TIMELINE: When, where tropical system will impact Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Best New Orlando Restaurants + Experiences for Couples in 2022

Orlando, and the hospitality industry is rebounding big-time in 2022. Several new creative date night concepts opened already, and there are even more exciting new things in store for 2022. From new Orlando restaurants to the exciting debut of new attractions, experiences and hotels, here are a few new Orlando date night ideas that are now open, and many still coming soon.
ORLANDO, FL
How to use your library card to get into Florida State Parks

How to use your library card to get into Florida State Parks. I’m sure you’ve seen the headline by now. You can use your public library card to get into a Florida State Park. But you should know, the headline alone is a bit misleading. You cannot just show up at a park with a library card and expect to get in. Let me explain how you can use your library card to get into Florida State Parks this summer!
FLORIDA STATE
12 Best Water Park Hotels In Florida You Must Visit!

Are you looking for the best water park hotels in Florida? Then look no further, we did all the hard work of finding the best water park hotels in Florida so you don’t have to!. As the sunshine state, some of the best water park hotels in Florida are...
FLORIDA STATE
Grand Orlando Resort at Celebration 45% off - $61

Against a backdrop of tropical palm trees, a serene waterfall spills into one of the resort’s outdoor pools. A pool bar means there is no need to interrupt pool time to grab refreshments. Bubbling hot tubs allow stress to melt away, while the waterslide caters to guests with an insatiable appetite for adventure.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando’s new Packing District starting to take shape

ORLANDO, Fla. – Progress continues to be made as more work is done inside Orlando’s Packing District. “It takes a long time to get it to a spot where it starts to move quickly, so here after five years suddenly it’s starting to happen,” Kenneth Robinson, the president and CEO of Dr. Phillips Charities said.
ORLANDO, FL
NEW Tiger Woods Attraction Opening Soon in Orlando

There are new things happening in Orlando constantly!. Of course, you’ve got Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando to explore, as well as SeaWorld Orlando, and plenty of shopping and Orlando ambiance to take in. But if you’re a golf fan, you’ll want to head over to experience Tiger Woods’ new golf attraction opening this month!
ORLANDO, FL
The 2022 Burger Issue: Best Burger Condiments In Orlando

A husband-and-wife team started this Winter Park sandwich shop with roots in the New York City and Orlando restaurant scenes. When you order the Southern Smash burger, you’ll get a taste of an unconventional condiment: candied collard greens. You’re also looking at a patty dripping in pimento cheese and special sauce sandwiched between buttered buns. Pair it with the Pitmaster Snack’n Fries (seasoned curly fries with melted, house-made pimento cheese, green onions, pulled pork, barbecue sauce, and pickled jalapenos) for the ultimate burger experience. 669 N Orange Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 • swineandsons.com.
ORLANDO, FL
NEWS: Disney World Counties Placed in HIGH COVID-19 Risk Category

To ensure we are equipping our readers with all the information they need, we will continue to report on all travel, safety, and COVID-related news that could impact a Disney Parks visit. If you’re heading to Disney World and wondering just what the COVID-19 situation is like in Orlando right...
ORLANDO, FL
The 2022 Burger Issue: Burger Bracket Winner

We tried 64 restaurants in the Orlando area known for their Burgers. Each week we had the eateries going head to head (think March Madness!) until the competition was whittled down to 32, then 16, then eight, then four and, finally, the two left standing in the championship round. C0ngratulations to Beth’s Burger Bar on their first Championship.
ORLANDO, FL
Sloppy Joe's Orlando

I wonder what Papa would make of it all. As legend has it, Ernest Hemingway was a regular of a Key West bar that would eventually become known as Sloppy Joe’s. According to the website of the newest Sloppy Joe’s, at Orlando’s Icon Park on International Drive, it was actually Hemingway who suggested the name. And today he is very much a part of the brand image, with his likeness on cocktail glasses, annual look-alike contests and, here, his quote above the bar (which has a large mirror with “Papa’s Pilar Rum” on it) that reads, “I drink to make other people more interesting.” (The quote has his signature but I don’t think he really signed it.)
ORLANDO, FL
Viera resident celebrates 102nd birthday

Mary Louise Estes’ advice is to keep moving to attain a long life. Estes was born in Battle Creek, Michigan the same year women gained the right to vote in the United States and the first commercially licensed radio station began broadcasting. Estes turned 102 on May 8 surrounded...
MELBOURNE, FL
The 2022 Burger Issue: Over The Top Burgers

Before Disney Springs, there was Downtown Disney, Downtown Disney Westside, and Pleasure Island. And sitting in the middle of this entertainment mecca was Raglan Road. Nearly twenty years later, Raglan Road continues to bring Irish hospitality and a bit of blarney to Disney Springs. The restaurant’s interior was built in Dublin by Irish craftspeople using Irish materials and is filled with Irish furniture, fittings, antiques, and art. It’s also filled with Irish chefs, barmen, servers, musicians, dancers, bands, food, drink, stories, banter, song, and laughter. And you’ll be filled to the brim with sheer happiness when you bite into their OMG Burger. This dry-aged prime short rib and brisket beef burger is piled high with Irish bacon, Dubliner Irish cheddar, crispy potato straws, and Jameson Irish whiskey BBQ sauce. You’ll have a good craic at Raglan Road with a juicy burger and plenty of beers on tap.
ORLANDO, FL
The 2022 Burger Issue: Best Drink Pairings

Whiskey connoisseurs, rejoice. Tucked away in Dr. Phillips, this cozy spot offers an extensive list of rare, hard-to-find, barrel-pick whiskey and bourbon to couple with your handcrafted burger. For guests who prefer something a bit sweeter, the Blueberry Collins (blueberry vodka; house-made sour mix; and lemon, orange, and mine zest) and Devereaux (bourbon, essence of elderflower, lemon juice, simple syrup, sparkling wine) cocktails are as refreshing as they are photo-worthy.
ORLANDO, FL
The 2022 Burger Issue: Best Meat-Free Burgers

If you’ve driven, biked, scooted, shimmied, or walked past East End Market on Corrine lately, you’ve seen that long line outside. What are they waiting for, you might ask yourself? The answer is Winter Park Biscuit Co. They’re waiting for those delicious burgers and chicken biscuits that contain absolutely NO meat. But you’d never know it. The texture and taste are unmistakably one thing: lip-smackin’ delicious. Get the WPBC Burger, an impossible patty with vegan American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and WPBC sauce on a toasted brioche bun. 3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 • winterparkbiscuitco.com.
ORLANDO, FL
10 hours of fun: Caribbean festival brings food, music to Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. – The Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival is bringing 10 hours worth of fun, food and music this weekend. The free festival begins at 12 p.m. Saturday and ends at 10 p.m. at Waterfront Park in Clermont. [TRENDING: Tropical wave could bring heavy rain to parts of Florida...
CLERMONT, FL
The 2022 Burger Issue: The Classics

High-end meets a casual lakeside elegance you may not find anywhere else in Orlando. Russell’s on Lake Ivanhoe, taking over from the old Mesa 21 location less than two years ago, has found its footing in this bustling area of Downtown Orlando. The compact building’s western-facing picture windows offer stellar views of the lake, bordering on its other side by the newly completed I-4. It’s a curious juxtaposition, with tranquil lake views in the foreground and busy motorists whizzing to and fro in the distance. To the south, there’s a lovely playground situated in a neighboring park, where it isn’t uncommon to watch families with young children play or see patrons taking a post-meal stroll. For the burger lovers, Russell’s offers their Russell’s Royale with cheese, a juicy house-blend patty with lettuce, beefsteak tomato, red onion, sauce, and cheese on the bottom! It’s well-balanced, and the toasted brioche bun makes the perfect burger bookends for this impressive and classic stack.
ORLANDO, FL

