The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. is one of the oldest golf clubs in the United States, having been established in 1882. From June 16-19, it will be on display as the host of the 2022 U.S. Open. This will be the fourth time that the course has hosted a U.S. Open and it has also hosted the 1999 Ryder Cup, six U.S. Amateurs and three U.S. Women's Amateurs. But because it's not a regular in the major championship rotation or on the PGA Tour, the iconic venue figures to be a unique challenge next month with a USGA setup that is expected to be harsh.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO