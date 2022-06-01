ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Get to Know Your Orange Man: #96, DL Elijah Wright

By Michael Ostrowski
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew football season. New Dome name. New reasons for optimism for Syracuse Orange fans? Let’s get to meeting the 2022 Orange....up next is. 2021 stats: Did not play last season. 2022 projections: Even with the many departures on the defensive line, Wright will likely only rotate...

Get to Know Your Orange Man: #91, K Andre Szmyt

Have you asked a Syracuse Orange fan recently if Szmyt happened? Well ask them after reading our next installment of “Get to Know Your Orange Man.”. Hometown: Vernon Hills, Ill. High School: Vernon Hills. 2021 stats: By Szmyt’s high standards, the kicker had a down year in 2021, missing...
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Jim Boeheim: fishing for the big one

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - College basketball coaches try to fit in different activities during the off season. For Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, it’s coming up to the Henderson Harbor area for a day on the water. It was a good time to catch up with the coach. Colleen’s...
HENDERSON, NY
nunesmagician.com

Get to Know Your Orange Man: #94, P Colby Barker

New football season. New Dome name. New reasons for optimism for Syracuse Orange fans? Let’s get to meeting the 2022 Orange....up next is. Hometown: Pittsford, N.Y. 2021 stats: Had one punt against Rutgers....and let’s all agree not to rehash that one. 2022 projections: Syracuse brought in another punter...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball schedules Bryant for November meeting

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball program has officially announced its game with Bryant. The Bulldogs will visit the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, Nov. 26, per release. This is just the second meeting all-time between these two programs. The first meeting came during the 2020-21 season when Syracuse narrowly escaped Bryant for an 85-84 victory in the season-opener.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Positive takeaways from Syracuse’s salary report

It’s likely that some Syracuse Orange fans saw the latest University salary report and feel vindicated that the Dino Babers extension has been a terrible deal for the Orange. Others will look at Jim Boeheim’s salary and marvel at the value it provides. I think there are other things we can learn from this limited information.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse basketball should make cut when 4-star Elmarko Jackson trims

A lot of Syracuse basketball fans whom I interact with on social media and in chat rooms are really high on 2023 four-star guard Elmarko Jackson, who appears to be a priority target for the Orange coaching staff in this cycle. The 6-foot-4 Jackson, who is ranked within the top-80...
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

SU Men’s Hoops’ 2023 Recruiting Strategy Appears To Be Shifting

Syracuse men’s basketball is just about to rev up its recruiting efforts this summer. With AAU ball and commitment season approaching, SU is on the home stretch of assembling its Class of 2023. If this summer is anything like the last, Jim Boeheim and company will go a long way in a short time to reverse their fortunes following last year’s disappointing 16-17 record.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Get to Know Your Orange Man: #95, DE Francois Nolton Jr.

The grand tradition of Get to Know Your Orange Man continues as usual. Today, we look at a freshman who could see a lot of time early for the Syracuse Orange this fall. Name: Francois Nolton Jr. Position: Defensive Line. Year: Freshman. Height: 6’4”. Weight: 240 lbs. Hometown: Miami,...
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Syracuse Falls Out of Contention for Brewster Academy Star

Taurean Thompson. Buddy Boeheim. Kadary Richmond (kinda). Syracuse has picked up good talent from Brewster Academy in recent years. One might figure that reputation would help Jim Boeheim out in with future recruiting classes. But instead, talent from this Northeast basketball powerhouse in the class of 2023 is going elsewhere. Case in point, Matas Buzelis.
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Fizz Film Room: Florida QB Transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson

Syracuse made a big splash last week when it nabbed former four-star recruit Carlos Del Rio-Wilson from the transfer portal. The news broke from out of thin air, nobody was talking about the former Florida Gator as a potential target for SU. With the former Georgia high school football stars...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Get to Know Your Orange Man: #95, P/PK Ian Hawkins

New football season. New Dome name. New reasons for optimism for Syracuse Orange fans? Let’s get to meeting the 2022 Orange....up next is. Hometown: San Diego, Calif. 2021 stats: Went from walk on to starter down the stretch. While the punting game still needed some work, that’s pretty impressive. On the year he averaged 37.2 yards per punt on 26 attempts, with two longer than 50 yards and four inside the 20. If that average remained, it would have placed him 90th in the country if he had enough punts to qualify for rankings.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball schedules Georgetown for December meeting

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball program officially has a date set for the Georgetown game. Syracuse will host the Hoyas on Dec. 10 inside the JMA Wireless Dome, per release. Syracuse has played Georgetown 97 times dating back to 1930 with the Orange owning the all-time series edge 52-45....
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Adirondack ends Westmoreland's undefeated season to win Class C title

SYRACUSE — The Adirondack baseball team finally got its record above .500 this season — by stopping the undefeated top seed Westmoreland 6-2 in the Section III Class C title game Tuesday night at Onondaga Community College. The Wildcats stormed through the bracket as the 11-seed, knocking off...
WESTMORELAND, NY
Syracuse.com

Taste of Syracuse guide; plus, hotel tower coming back to life (Good Morning CNY for June 2)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 74; Low: 54. Mostly cloudy, showers; 5-day forecast. DRUMMER REMEMBERS LEGENDARY PRINCE CONCERT IN SYRACUSE: It’s been nearly 40 years, but Prince and The Revolution drummer Bobby Z still vividly remembers performing at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. The epic 1985 concert on the Syracuse University campus is a big part of Prince’s legacy as one of the greatest performers of all time. The show drew 39,875 screaming fans as well as an audience of 12 million television viewers in Europe, and is now being released on Blu-ray and vinyl for the first time. “Playing Syracuse is just one of those memories I’ll never forget,” Bobby Z said. (File photo by Bob Mahoney)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

I-81: Upstate NY’s biggest highway project is about to start, but maybe not where you think

The massive project to rebuild Interstate 81 through Syracuse is about to begin and the first three years may not be what you’d expect. The first construction is not going to be on I-81 in downtown Syracuse. It will be in the suburbs on Interstate 481. The idea is to make those lanes wider to handle the traffic that will no longer cruise on the elevated overpass through the city.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Extraordinary Talent of the Week: Alexa Rose Battaglia

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s talent feels fortunate to have been introduced to music in kindergarten at Manlius Pebble Hill. Now at the age of 14, she values her time with the Symphoria Young Artist Orchestra. Alexa also plays in a quartet with other musicians from the...
SYRACUSE, NY

