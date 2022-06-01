Get to Know Your Orange Man: #96, DL Elijah Wright

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 74; Low: 54. Mostly cloudy, showers; 5-day forecast. DRUMMER REMEMBERS LEGENDARY PRINCE CONCERT IN SYRACUSE: It’s been nearly 40 years, but Prince and The Revolution drummer Bobby Z still vividly remembers performing at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. The epic 1985 concert on the Syracuse University campus is a big part of Prince’s legacy as one of the greatest performers of all time. The show drew 39,875 screaming fans as well as an audience of 12 million television viewers in Europe, and is now being released on Blu-ray and vinyl for the first time. “Playing Syracuse is just one of those memories I’ll never forget,” Bobby Z said. (File photo by Bob Mahoney)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO