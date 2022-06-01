ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

The 2022 Burger Issue: Burger Bracket Winner

By Orlando Magazine Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe tried 64 restaurants in the Orlando area known for their Burgers. Each week we had the eateries going head...

The 2022 Burger Issue: Best Burger Condiments In Orlando

A husband-and-wife team started this Winter Park sandwich shop with roots in the New York City and Orlando restaurant scenes. When you order the Southern Smash burger, you’ll get a taste of an unconventional condiment: candied collard greens. You’re also looking at a patty dripping in pimento cheese and special sauce sandwiched between buttered buns. Pair it with the Pitmaster Snack’n Fries (seasoned curly fries with melted, house-made pimento cheese, green onions, pulled pork, barbecue sauce, and pickled jalapenos) for the ultimate burger experience. 669 N Orange Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 • swineandsons.com.
ORLANDO, FL
ORLANDO, FL
The 2022 Burger Issue: Best Alternate Meat Burgers

Initially founded as a create-your-own-burger concept, The Hangry Bison is known for its bison burgers, craft cocktails, and a vast selection of whiskey and bourbon. Order the meal with the restaurant’s namesake for something traditional: the Hangry Bison. It’s piled high with a bison burger, pepper jack cheese, sriracha, arugula, tomato, green olives, and brown mustard, and all served on a pretzel bun. There’s also the less traditional: The Trashley combines a short rib burger with beer cheese, bacon, onion straws, lettuce, and tomato on Texas Toast, and The Valdiano is a spicy Italian sausage patty with roasted red peppers, red onions, arugula, tomato and provolone on a brioche bun. Prefer to avoid meat altogether? Check out The Sockeye salmon burger. 480 N Orlando Ave Suite 130, Winter Park, FL 32789 • thehangrybison.com.
ORLANDO, FL
The 2022 Burger Issue: Secret Menus and Sauces

At The Strand, the secret sauce runs in the family. The Strand Burger, a favorite of the owner Joe Rees, features a secret bleu cheese sauce topped with roasted jalapenos, giving that frenetic combination of heat and cool. The O.G. Burger is a specialty burger developed by the Rees children, featuring a “fancy sauce.” Who can resist a burger with “fancy sauce?” 807. N. Mills Ave • strandorlando.com.
ORLANDO, FL
The 2022 Burger Issue: Best Sides

Don’t you forget about … the sides! Beth’s Burger Bar serves excellent sides like classic fries, tots, and onion rings. Switch it up and deviate from the classics with their sweet potato fries, frickles, Marmie Duke’s jerky, and cheddar cheese curds. Multiple locations in Orlando, Edgewood, and Lake Mary • bethsburgerbar.com.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando’s Newest Fine Dining Establishment Is Now Open, On ‘Restaurant Row’

Formerly the exclusive reserve of its private members, London House restaurant is now fully open for dinner reservations every Tuesday through Saturday from 5pm until late. Serving a flavor-forward British & European inspired A La Carte menu, with one of Florida’s largest and most impressive wine lists, London House restaurant was designed using exquisite British & European materials & fixtures, hand selected by our British designers to showcase a space that compliments the cuisine, whilst elegantly immersing you in a British Fine Dining experience.
ORLANDO, FL
ORLANDO, FL
The 2022 Burger Issue: Best Drink Pairings

Whiskey connoisseurs, rejoice. Tucked away in Dr. Phillips, this cozy spot offers an extensive list of rare, hard-to-find, barrel-pick whiskey and bourbon to couple with your handcrafted burger. For guests who prefer something a bit sweeter, the Blueberry Collins (blueberry vodka; house-made sour mix; and lemon, orange, and mine zest) and Devereaux (bourbon, essence of elderflower, lemon juice, simple syrup, sparkling wine) cocktails are as refreshing as they are photo-worthy.
ORLANDO, FL
ORLANDO, FL
The 2022 Burger Issue: Over The Top Burgers

Before Disney Springs, there was Downtown Disney, Downtown Disney Westside, and Pleasure Island. And sitting in the middle of this entertainment mecca was Raglan Road. Nearly twenty years later, Raglan Road continues to bring Irish hospitality and a bit of blarney to Disney Springs. The restaurant’s interior was built in Dublin by Irish craftspeople using Irish materials and is filled with Irish furniture, fittings, antiques, and art. It’s also filled with Irish chefs, barmen, servers, musicians, dancers, bands, food, drink, stories, banter, song, and laughter. And you’ll be filled to the brim with sheer happiness when you bite into their OMG Burger. This dry-aged prime short rib and brisket beef burger is piled high with Irish bacon, Dubliner Irish cheddar, crispy potato straws, and Jameson Irish whiskey BBQ sauce. You’ll have a good craic at Raglan Road with a juicy burger and plenty of beers on tap.
ORLANDO, FL
CLERMONT, FL
ORLANDO, FL
ORLANDO, FL
ORLANDO, FL
ORLANDO, FL
APOPKA, FL
ORLANDO, FL

