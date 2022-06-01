The 2022 Burger Issue: Burger Bracket Winner

Before Disney Springs, there was Downtown Disney, Downtown Disney Westside, and Pleasure Island. And sitting in the middle of this entertainment mecca was Raglan Road. Nearly twenty years later, Raglan Road continues to bring Irish hospitality and a bit of blarney to Disney Springs. The restaurant’s interior was built in Dublin by Irish craftspeople using Irish materials and is filled with Irish furniture, fittings, antiques, and art. It’s also filled with Irish chefs, barmen, servers, musicians, dancers, bands, food, drink, stories, banter, song, and laughter. And you’ll be filled to the brim with sheer happiness when you bite into their OMG Burger. This dry-aged prime short rib and brisket beef burger is piled high with Irish bacon, Dubliner Irish cheddar, crispy potato straws, and Jameson Irish whiskey BBQ sauce. You’ll have a good craic at Raglan Road with a juicy burger and plenty of beers on tap.
