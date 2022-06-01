ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Pride events in Baltimore in June

By Kayla Foy
wmar2news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE — June is Pride Month. The big pride celebration in Baltimore begins June 20th and will last six days. There will be over 20 events you can participate in. The LGBTQ+ community has added...

www.wmar2news.com

Comments / 6

foxbaltimore.com

Youth cosmetology workshop for girls in Baltimore

A youth cosmetology workshop, which features, hair care, skin care and nail care, is coming to the Baltimore area this summer. Founder India McCleod tells us more about the workshop and how to get other young girls involved.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore mayor formally responds to governor about violent crime

Hogan's spokesman: 'The governor requested a clear and detailed plan ... and this isn't it'. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday sent a letter in response to Gov. Larry Hogan on the city's crime-fighting efforts, inviting the governor to visit the city to see efforts underway. Video above: Mayor reacts...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Annual Charles Street Promenade Returns Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charles Street Promenade, a one-day closure of Charles Street to facilitate shopping, dining, and strolling will return Saturday, June 4, according to the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. Historic Charles Street will once again become a pedestrian mall for a day of outdoor shopping, dining and strolling, this time on the first Saturday of June from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The event will be located between Saratoga Street and North Avenue and portions of Charles Street will be closed to cars. Only those traveling by foot, bike, roller skates and scooters will be permitted on the stretch. The now-annual promenade,...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Archeology at Baltimore’s Historic Upton Mansion

At 184 years old, Upton Mansion in West Baltimore is a rare example of the Greek Revival style. It’s about to be redeveloped--and to prepare, archeologists explored the site last spring, uncovering artifacts to piece together the lives of people who used to live there. University of Maryland anthropologist...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Schools Announce Series Of June Job Fairs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — From teachers, to cafeteria workers, to bus drivers, to school nurses, Baltimore County Public Schools has plenty of job openings. The district is looking to fill them this month through a series of job fairs and recruitment sessions over June. The recruitment events vary in time and location and include both virtual and in-person events. Here is the schedule, as provided by BCPS: School Nurses Virtual Job Fair Monday, June 6, at 4 – 6 p.m. A virtual job fair for prospective school nurses. Representatives from BCPS Health Services will be available to answer questions about the position. Human Resources representatives will...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Gun seized at Forest Park High School in Baltimore

Officials recovered a gun at Forest Park High School in Baltimore, officials told 11 News. Officials told 11 News that school police recovered a 9-mm Glock handgun on a 17-year-old student Thursday morning at Forest Park High School. Officials said they found the student on campus after he posted a...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

City-owned vacant collapses onto West Baltimore community garden

Fighting “demolition by neglect,” residents say they pleaded with housing officials for years to stabilize the Harlem Park rowhouse. On a quiet Saturday morning, when Anthony Francis heard the sudden rumbling and felt the shaking of his house in Harlem Park, he could imagine only one thing. “We...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Family To Donate Wheelchair, Raise Funds In Memory Of Son With Special Needs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Timothy “Timmy” Johnson’s parents marked his 25th birthday Wednesday by sorting through old pictures at their Howard County home.  “He fit so much into that life and blessed so many people with his presence,” Timmy’s father, Philip Johnson, said. “I just recall a person who lived a full life.” Timmy died on May 7, 25 days shy of his 25th birthday. He had cerebral palsy, a feeding and seizure disorder, an intellectual disability, and was legally blind. “Even though he had these disabilities, there was nothing stopping him from participating with his family,” Timmy’s mother, Karen Johnson, said. “We didn’t...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Bodies Found In Baltimore Neighborhood Park

The bodies of two men were found in various stages of decomposition in a park in Baltimore, authorities say. The unidentified victims were found fully clothed surrounded by multiple used needles and drug paraphernalia shortly before 6 p.m. in Carroll Park on Wednesday, June 1, Baltimore Police confirm. The victims...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

