Page County, VA

Most don’t do it at home

By fwilt
 2 days ago

6/1/22 Question: According to a recent survey, 30-percent of us will do this at home, over 60-percent do it somewhere…. 6/1/22 By...

Doughnut holes

Question: This company bought it’s doughnut recipe from a famous New Orleans chef and cut a hole in the wall…. Relay for Life Rockingham is Saturday at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds. Our very own Karl Magenhofer along with WSVA alum…. Thursday, June 2, 2022. Question: Four out of five...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
The Wildlife Center of Virginia works with Charlottesville orthopedic surgeon to save bear cub

On Sunday, May 29, an injured male Black Bear cub – one of five currently being treated at the Wildlife Center of Virginia — was admitted to the Waynesboro-based wildlife hospital from Nelson County after it had been spotted on the road for two days. The Center’s veterinary team examined the small cub, weighing in at about six pounds, and found that he had a humeral fracture of his right front leg. Given the nature of the fracture and the bear’s young age and rapidly growing bones, the Center staff sought the expertise of a specialist in fracture repair technique and equipment.
VIRGINIA STATE
Jolibee Opens This Month

Jollibee, home of "Chickenjoy," is opening a restaurant with a drive-thru at 4809 Beauregard St. in Alexandria. The restaurant opens around the middle of June. Grand opening info will be available closer to the opening date. The Lincolnia-neighborhood restaurant, at 4809 Beauregard St. is just over the Alexandria City line...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Kiss the Goat at Relay for Life!

Relay for Life Rockingham is Saturday at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds. Our very own Karl Magenhofer along with WSVA alum…. Question: Four out of five children will recognize this logo by the age of three. Which logo is it? Answer: …. Thursday, June 2, 2022. 6/2/22 By DENISE LAVOIE AP...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Rain on This Couple's Wedding Day Changed Their Outdoor Ceremony Plans in Virginia—for the Better

Leyla and Bryce had both recently moved to Maryland when, at the urging of several friends and family members, they each created an account on Bumble. "We downloaded Bumble the same weekend, matched on a Sunday, went out on our first date that following week, and the rest is history," says Leyla. "Our first date was at the Owl Bar in Baltimore where we had Moscow mules and bonded over our similar taste in music. We then headed to a concert down by the waterfront in Baltimore." When Bryce popped the question at the couple's home in March 2019, he included Moscow mules alongside the ring—"a nod to our first date," says Leyla.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
Tony Perkins | Get Up DC Anchor

WASHINGTON — Tony Perkins first joined the WUSA9 family in November 2019, reuniting with former colleague Annie Yu to become co-anchor of “Get Up DC” weekday mornings from 5 to 7am. Later, former colleague Allison Seymour also reunited with Tony and Annie as their co-anchor on the show!
WASHINGTON, DC
Virginia airport hit by possible tornado

Severe weather swept through parts of Virginia on Wednesday night, and a possible tornado hit an airport in Fauquier County. Officials at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport said the storm caused significant damage, tearing the roof off a 200-foot airplane hangar. “We had an intense rainstorm and it appears that a tornado...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Notes from your Neighbors

It’s true I did not see a copy of Middlesex, well judge for yourself:. Ed. Note: Little Free Library located near Oyster-Adams Bilingual School. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
WASHINGTON, DC
The 10 Best Places to Shop and Dine in Clifton, a National Historic District

In 1985, the entire town of Clifton was designated a National Historic District, a result of its efforts to restore and preserve 62 charming Victorian buildings built between 1880 and 1910. Clifton’s population—264 people in 2019—gives you a sense of how small the place is, and yet it has a mighty collection of dining and shopping establishments. Plus, the town has claimed some notable residents: Jeff Arch wrote his famous screenplay for Sleepless in Seattle in Clifton. Theater legend Helen Hayes spent summers here. Today, you’ll see residents gathering in the town square and stopping by Clifton’s shops and restaurants. “The town attracts people interested in preserving the history and the community that’s there,” says Clifton Mayor Bill Holloway. Here’s how to check out all Clifton has to offer.
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in April

There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1165 Chain Bridge Road — 5 BD/6 BA,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Humane Society of Warren County seeking help with tomorrow morning yard sale

HSWC Shelter Fans: We’re looking for some more helpers tomorrow, June 3rd, at our Yard Sale! The biggest need is early morning (6am) to bring everything outside. We could also use help throughout the day. Please Please Please! Email director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org or call Meghan at 540-635-4734 to RSVP, or heck – just show up!
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Fairfax officials impose another summer clampdown on Scotts Run revelry

The Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) will be working collaboratively with the Fairfax County Police Department to ensure only permitted activities take place in this natural area, that people can recreate safely and that rules regarding alcohol and use of the preserve are observed. Starting Memorial Day weekend, law enforcement...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
A series of earthquakes strike Virginia over the weekend

A series of earthquakes was recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Sun. and Mon. May 29 and 30 in Virginia. The first was recorded Sun. just past 7 p.m. and registered 2.3 on the Richter Scale. The second struck just past 2 a.m. Mon. May 30 also registering...
Successful Steak Out on Eskimo Hill Road

Firearms training for the Law Enforcement Basic Academy at the firing range on Eskimo Hill Road was interrupted by a cow who wandered onto the property. In other news, the Sheriff’s Office Cookout has been rescheduled to tomorrow and will now feature hamburgers and steaks instead of hot dogs. Just kidding, the last line was a lot of bull.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

