Most don’t do it at home

On Sunday, May 29, an injured male Black Bear cub – one of five currently being treated at the Wildlife Center of Virginia — was admitted to the Waynesboro-based wildlife hospital from Nelson County after it had been spotted on the road for two days.
On Sunday, May 29, an injured male Black Bear cub – one of five currently being treated at the Wildlife Center of Virginia — was admitted to the Waynesboro-based wildlife hospital from Nelson County after it had been spotted on the road for two days. The Center’s veterinary team examined the small cub, weighing in at about six pounds, and found that he had a humeral fracture of his right front leg. Given the nature of the fracture and the bear’s young age and rapidly growing bones, the Center staff sought the expertise of a specialist in fracture repair technique and equipment.
A federal judge issued a restraining order in May against the dog breeding facility Envigo in Cumberland County for repeated violations of the Animal Welfare Act, including the deaths of hundreds of beagle puppies. WMRA’s Jessie Knadler reports on the practice of breeding animals for research, and lawmakers’ reactions.
Jollibee, home of "Chickenjoy," is opening a restaurant with a drive-thru at 4809 Beauregard St. in Alexandria. The restaurant opens around the middle of June. Grand opening info will be available closer to the opening date. The Lincolnia-neighborhood restaurant, at 4809 Beauregard St. is just over the Alexandria City line...
Relay for Life Rockingham is Saturday at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Leyla and Bryce had both recently moved to Maryland when, at the urging of several friends and family members, they each created an account on Bumble. "We downloaded Bumble the same weekend, matched on a Sunday, went out on our first date that following week, and the rest is history," says Leyla. "Our first date was at the Owl Bar in Baltimore where we had Moscow mules and bonded over our similar taste in music. We then headed to a concert down by the waterfront in Baltimore." When Bryce popped the question at the couple's home in March 2019, he included Moscow mules alongside the ring—"a nod to our first date," says Leyla.
WASHINGTON — Tony Perkins first joined the WUSA9 family in November 2019, reuniting with former colleague Annie Yu to become co-anchor of “Get Up DC” weekday mornings from 5 to 7am. Later, former colleague Allison Seymour also reunited with Tony and Annie as their co-anchor on the show!
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags be flown at half-staff in respect and memory of the lives lost and those injured on the anniversary of the Virginia Beach shooting. And in Ashburn, Virginia faith leaders held a community vigil outside the Loudoun County...
A man trimming branches in Fairfax County, Virginia, died after he was electrocuted, police said. Fairfax County police officers are on the scene in the 4600 block of Luxberry Drive. Lt. Ian Yost, a spokesman for Fairfax County Police, said it appears that the man had been hired to to...
Severe weather swept through parts of Virginia on Wednesday night, and a possible tornado hit an airport in Fauquier County. Officials at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport said the storm caused significant damage, tearing the roof off a 200-foot airplane hangar. “We had an intense rainstorm and it appears that a tornado...
Ed. Note: Little Free Library located near Oyster-Adams Bilingual School.
In 1985, the entire town of Clifton was designated a National Historic District, a result of its efforts to restore and preserve 62 charming Victorian buildings built between 1880 and 1910. Clifton’s population—264 people in 2019—gives you a sense of how small the place is, and yet it has a mighty collection of dining and shopping establishments. Plus, the town has claimed some notable residents: Jeff Arch wrote his famous screenplay for Sleepless in Seattle in Clifton. Theater legend Helen Hayes spent summers here. Today, you’ll see residents gathering in the town square and stopping by Clifton’s shops and restaurants. “The town attracts people interested in preserving the history and the community that’s there,” says Clifton Mayor Bill Holloway. Here’s how to check out all Clifton has to offer.
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1165 Chain Bridge Road — 5 BD/6 BA,...
HSWC Shelter Fans: We’re looking for some more helpers tomorrow, June 3rd, at our Yard Sale! The biggest need is early morning (6am) to bring everything outside. We could also use help throughout the day. Please Please Please! Email director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org or call Meghan at 540-635-4734 to RSVP, or heck – just show up!
The Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) will be working collaboratively with the Fairfax County Police Department to ensure only permitted activities take place in this natural area, that people can recreate safely and that rules regarding alcohol and use of the preserve are observed. Starting Memorial Day weekend, law enforcement...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some people are questioning how accurate at-home tests are as the coronavirus continues to create new variants. “There’s a lot of COVID being transmitted,” Doctor Amy Mathers with UVA Health said Thursday, June 2. Dr. Mathers says regardless of the strain, sometimes there is...
A series of earthquakes was recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Sun. and Mon. May 29 and 30 in Virginia. The first was recorded Sun. just past 7 p.m. and registered 2.3 on the Richter Scale. The second struck just past 2 a.m. Mon. May 30 also registering...
Firearms training for the Law Enforcement Basic Academy at the firing range on Eskimo Hill Road was interrupted by a cow who wandered onto the property. In other news, the Sheriff’s Office Cookout has been rescheduled to tomorrow and will now feature hamburgers and steaks instead of hot dogs. Just kidding, the last line was a lot of bull.
