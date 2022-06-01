Plymouth resident named 2022 Bush Fellow

Comfort Dondo wants to break the stigma around childhood trauma and sexual abuse

Plymouth resident Comfort Dondo was named a 2022 Bush Fellow for her ongoing efforts to break the stigma and silence around childhood trauma and sexual abuse in African immigrant communities in Minnesota.

Dondo, a first-generation African immigrant who was born and raised in Zimbabwe, was among the 24 people selected by the Bush Foundation for their vision and drive to transform their communities, the organization announced May 19.

The Bush Fellowship provides individuals with up to $100,000 during 12-24 months to pursue education and learning experiences that help them develop the skills and relationships to foster large-scale change in their communities and region. More than 2,400 people have received support from the fellowship during the past 60 years.

The fellowship is open to anyone who is 24 and older who wants to build their ability to make change happen. Applicants must live in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota or one of the 23 Native nations that share the same geography.

“Every year, the Fellows inspire us with their immense talent and even bigger ideas to make the region work better for everyone,” said Damon Shoholm, grantmaking director for the Bush Foundation. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to support their growth as leaders and their bold thinking to create large-scale change.”

Dondo, who moved from Minneapolis to Plymouth two years ago, is working to complete her doctorate in psychology and family therapy. She was among the 468 people who applied for the Bush Fellowship this year.

“I’m really hoping to be able to become an expert in studying and understanding ways to prevent child sexual abuse, and to really study and understand the people who perpetrate child sexual abuse. I think we usually shy away from talking about understanding them. We only want to react after it happens,” Dondo said. “I’m a survivor and I realize that it’s a global pandemic across gender and socioeconomic class.”

Dondo is also seeking to establish culturally specific mental health healing services and substance abuse support to address what she believes is an invisible epidemic. To bring cultural healing to greater numbers of women in her community, she will build a pool of therapists and coaches who understand the unique challenges of child sexual abuse and gender-based violence toward African immigrant women. She will also research organizations across the country that provide successful culturally specific prevention and intervention strategies.

“I’m an author, so I hope to be writing academic pieces on that topic and on the subject matter of the issue ... and solutions-based writing on how to heal from trauma,” she said.

Dondo is also the founder of Phumulani, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing domestic violence and sexual abuse in communities of color throughout Minnesota and the nation. Named for a Zulu word meaning “lover of peace,” Phumulani works to provide culturally specific resources to women and girls of African descent and hopes to change the cycle of gender-based abuse in the vulnerable populations.

For more information about Phumulani and the work Dondo is leading, visit phumulani.org.

