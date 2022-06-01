ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krystian Williams previews his upcoming Rutgers football official visit

By Kristian Dyer
 3 days ago

Krystian Williams is set to take an official visit to Rutgers football in June, part of a busy month for the three-star athlete from Virginia.

Williams is a standout wide receiver and defensive back at The Collegiate School (Richmond, VA). Rutgers is recruiting Williams as a safety. The class of 2023 recruit is ranked the No. 13 player in Virginia and the No. 75 athlete in the nation according to 247Sports .

As for Rutgers, they may be one of his most recent offers but they seem to have made an impression already. Williams will take his official visit to Rutgers on June 10.

There is a heavy list of official visitors coming in for Rutgers football in June.

“I want to get a good feel for the school. I’ve never had the chance to get up there so really I want to take in everything and see what it’s all like,” Williams told RutgersWire on Tuesday.

“They preach about how the whole program is a family and I can’t wait to see what it’s all about.”

So far, Williams has official visits set up for Rutgers football and Virginia Tech. He is contemplating setting up one more official visit.

He said that Duke, Northwestern and Wake Forest are in the mix for that final visit.

As for his Rutgers, he said that the program has been consistently on him, something that definitely sticks out in his recruitment.

“They’ve been very good at staying in contact; they come down to my school all the time and make it very clear that I’m wanted,” Williams said.

“I talk to coach ‘O’ ( secondary coach Mark Orphey ) all the time and we just gel very well whether we’re talking about football or life. Rutgers is a really great opportunity for me so I’m excited to get the chance to take an official.”

Williams’ Power Five offers include Boston College, Duke, Northwestern, Rutgers, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Last season, Collegiate went 5-5 .

