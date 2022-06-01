ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Kolbas, Whittaker Earn Top Seeds, Advance at Nebraska Women's Match Play

By Joe Tjaden/Nebraska Golf Assn.
norfolkneradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was an ideal first day at the 99th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship at Elks Country Club in Columbus. Lincoln's Nicole Kolbas and Elkhorn's Megan Whittaker shared stroke play qualifying medalist honors with rounds of...

www.norfolkneradio.com

norfolkneradio.com

Whittaker Rolls to Nebraska Women's Match Play Title

Megan Whittaker of Elkhorn took home another NGA title on Thursday after defeating Husker teammate Lindsey Thiele of Wahoo, 6 and 5, to win the 99th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship at Elks Country Club in Columbus. Whittaker won the Nebraska Girls’ Match Play in 2016 and 2018, but...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Homegrown slugger leads college softball’s home runs race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Off-season workouts consist of batting practice and training sessions in Beatrice, Nebraska for college softball’s home runs leader. Addie Barnard is back in her hometown after slugging a record-setting 33 homers during her sophomore season at Wichita State. Barnard’s total ranks third-best in NCAA history.
BEATRICE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Former Nebraska guard Ashley Scoggin transfers to UNLV

Ashley Scoggin, who spent most of two seasons with the Nebraska women's basketball team, has transferred to UNLV for the final part of her career, according to the Omaha World Herald. NU removed Scoggin from its roster in late February due to an incident at Penn State that also involved...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

2023 PG Clemmons commits to Nebraska

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska men’s basketball program received a commitment from point guard Chase Clemmons on Friday. Clemmons – a Class of 2023 prospect from Greenville, South Carolina – chose the Huskers over interest from Georgetown, Georgia and Houston. He is Nebraska’s first known 2023 commit, according...
LINCOLN, NE
kelo.com

‘Real’ Nebraska Top Gun says persistence, tenacity needed to achieve elite ranking

LINCOLN, Neb. (KELO.com) — Loren Lippincott was helping his father clear some land with a bulldozer out in the Sandhills when suddenly, a F-4 Phantom jet roared overhead. They waved to get the pilot’s attention, and the pilot, likely based out of Lincoln, obliged, cutting a tight turn and performing an aerial roll overhead, before blasting off over the horizon.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Ashley Scoggin commits to UNLV

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska guard Ashley Scoggin has committed to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The announcement was made by UNLV’s head coach Lindy La Rocque. Scoggin spent two seasons with the Huskers and started in all 40 games she played. Scoggin scored 346 points in...
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Wayne State's Andrew Hanson named to ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region Second Team

Wayne State senior shortstop Andrew Hanson was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association All-Central Region Baseball Team. He was selected as an All-Central Region Second Team infielder in voting conducted by coaches in the Central Region. Hanson, a 6’1, 185 pound senior from Minnesota, led the Wildcats in numerous...
WAYNE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Creighton Baseball's Tebrake & Roden receive All-America honors

Duplicating the predictions of the preseason, Creighton junior Dylan Tebrake and sophomore Alan Roden each collected All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper today. Tebrake was named to the Second Team, while Roden earned Third Team honors. In December of 2021, these are the teams that both Tebrake and Roden were...
CREIGHTON, NE
kmaland.com

Iowa puts 11, Nebraska 7 on Athlon All-Big Ten Preseason Team

(KMAland) -- Eleven Iowa football players were recognized as Preseason All-Big Ten choices by Athlon Sports. Tight end Sam LaPorta, linebacker Jack Campbell and defensive back Riley Moss were first-team selections while defensive lineman Logan Lee, linebacker Seth Benson and punter Tory Taylor were second-team tabs. Offensive lineman Connor Colby,...
IOWA CITY, IA
York News-Times

Just Melanie -- I'm actually a bad Nebraskan

Yesterday, as the governor and his wife unveiled the new Nebraska license plate, I stared at its uniqueness after its meaning was explained. Nebraska is artistic. Nebraskans have long expressed heritage and grit. I guess I just stopped and thought about what makes Nebraska special. I’m well-versed in the Nebraska...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Game & Parks warning of harmful creatures invading Nebraska's lakes

NEBRASKA -- It's slimy. It's harmful. It's spreading: Zebra Mussels. The Nebraska Game and Parks is doubling inspections. They're cracking down on the growing invasive aquatic species. "Prevention is the best management," said Kristopher Stahr, Aquatic Invasive Species Program Manager. Stahr said the pesky creatures cut people's feet, ruin boat...
NEBRASKA STATE

Community Policy