Kolbas, Whittaker Earn Top Seeds, Advance at Nebraska Women's Match Play

Nebraska senior pitcher Courtney Wallace was announced as a Rawlings/NFCA Gold Glove Award recipient by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. The award highlights an impressive senior season for Wallace. She was also a third-team All-Midwest Region honoree and a Big Ten All-Defensive team selection. Wallace was also named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team after posting two wins in Nebraska's three-game path to its first Big Ten Tournament title, including a relief victory over Michigan in the championship game. Wallace, the first Division I softball pitcher to receive the Gold Glove Award, was perfect defensively in her 34 games and 26 starts in the circle.
