ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Colton Haynes says he almost didn’t get ‘Teen Wolf’ role over gay mag

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wcpV2_0fws72eV00

Colton Haynes almost lost out on his “Teen Wolf” role.

The 33-year-old revealed that he was almost not cast in the MTV adaptation because a network executive did not like that he had participated in a photo shoot for gay magazine, XY.

Haynes — who is openly gay — wrote in his newly released memoir, “Miss Memory Lane,” that he was told to conceal his sexuality as it would hinder his ability to get acting jobs.

“It didn’t matter who was on my team, the message I got was always the same: ‘You will not work if you are yourself,’ ” wrote Haynes.

Haynes recalled one instance after auditioning for “Teen Wolf” — which ran from 2011 to 2017 — of his manager telling him that show-runner Jeff Davis had to fight for him to be on the series.

“The head of MTV almost didn’t hire you because of that XY photo shoot we’ve been working our asses off to extinguish. Thank God Jeff fought for you to get that role,” Haynes said his manager told him.

MTV did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

According to the actor, he had done the photo shoot with his then-boyfriend Jay and spent “years sending cease-and-desist letters to everyone who posted my XY shoot.”

“Jeff was the creator of ‘Teen Wolf,’ and he had indeed fought for me; I was grateful to him, and eager not to f – -k up the opportunity,” Haynes wrote in his memoir, which was released Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MMNNf_0fws72eV00
According to Haynes, he and his team spent years sending out cease-and-desist letters to everyone who posted his XY shoot.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb

Last year, Haynes posted the XY with a heartfelt message about staying true to oneself.

“I’ve never posted this picture before,” he wrote. “In fact, I spent a big part of my career trying to erase it from the internet while I was still in the closet. Partly because so many ppl in Hollywood told me I would never work as an openly gay actor, but part of it was because I was incredibly ashamed.”

He continued: “It made me sad to see these pictures I had taken as a teenage model…before I was placed with voice & movement coaches to straighten me up for the cameras…before I learned to see my queerness as a liability. I was jealous of him. The boy in these pictures was so open, so free. He had to be taught that it wasn’t ok to be who he was.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQPHK6bnogJ

He also included a message to fans in honor of Pride month.

“Being gay is worth celebrating. I wish I’d figured that out sooner, but I’m so glad I know it now,” he said.

However, Haynes revealed that he attempted to hide his sexuality by wearing varsity-style clothing “to help butch myself up a bit.”

In 2016, Haynes fully embraced his sexuality during an interview with Entertainment Weekly after leaving the show due to unequal pay.

“I needed to suppress my affect, to make my personality match the way I looked — like a stupid, dumb jock — with just enough silly charm that people would still like me,” Haynes stated.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Arrow’ Star Colton Haynes Explains In New Memoir Why He Left The Hit Show Before Its Final Season

Click here to read the full article. The truth is out there. Arrow’s Colton Haynes has clarified what his exit from the show was really about in a new memoir, Miss Memory Lane (Atria Books). Haynes, who played Arsenal, sidekick to the Arrow, originally said he wasn’t invited back after Season 7. It seemed to make sense, since he was only in about half of the 22 episodes that season. Now, the new book reveals that’s not exactly true. “I had walked away from my full-time job on Arrow at the beginning of the year, supposedly because my contract had ended,” Haynes wrote....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colton Haynes
TVLine

Arden Cho Turned Down Teen Wolf Movie After Being Offered Much Less Than White Co-Stars, Actress Confirms

Click here to read the full article. Arden Cho has confirmed a report that she chose not to return for Teen Wolf: The Movie after learning that she was being offered considerably less money than her white co-stars. During a recent interview with The Cut, the Korean American actress was asked about Deadline’s report that she was offered “half the per-episode salary proposed to her three counterparts,” to which she replied, “I think I was actually offered even less.” Cho added that she doesn’t know who leaked that information (“I probably would’ve never shared it”), nor did she say how she found...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC Films Exec Confirms Plans to Recast Amber Heard in Aquaman 2

It's no secret that fans of the DC Extended Universe are hell-bent on seeing Amber Heard get fired from the Aquaman franchise and the movement has been going on for years now. For a time, it seemed like Warner Bros. and DC Films didn't want to meddle with Amber's legal issues with her former spouse Johnny Depp. However, in a shocking new development, the ever-so-controversial star nearly got removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mag#Gay#Mtv#Xy
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista says he has reached the ‘end of his journey’ with Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is done with his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).The actor has played Drax the Destroyer in a total of four Marvel films, including the first two Guardians films and a futher two Avengers films (Infinity War and Endgame).Bautista will return as the character in two additional films, Thor: Love & Thunder, out July, and a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in May 2023. He will also appear in a Guardians Christmas special later this year.However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will complete his...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Marvel's She-Hulk Trailer Shows Off Tatiana Maslany In All Her Green Glory, Plus Mark Ruffalo

Following her time on Orphan Black and the first season of HBO’s Perry Mason, Tatiana Maslany is jumping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress stars as Jennifer Walters in Disney+’s She-Hulk series, which is now officially titled She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and today the first trailer for the show finally dropped. Watch the above video to see Maslany’s Jennifer in all her green glory, plus some of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk in action.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

The Boys Star Jensen Ackles Clarifies Long-Time Rumor About His Captain America Audition

Chris Evans has become iconic in the role of Captain America ever since he started playing him in 2011. A lot of fans would even say at this point that they can't imagine any actor play the Marvel hero besides him. Prior to his casting, there were several known actors who were in contention for the role such as John Krasinski and Ryan Phillippe. Supernatural star Jensen Ackles was also rumored to be among the names on the list. But is true at all that he was in the running?
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

“Teen Wolf” Actor Colton Haynes Seemed To Be Living The Dream. The Reality Was More Complicated.

Colton Haynes first came to fame as an all-American dreamboat on Teen Wolf, MTV’s breakout scripted hit from 2011. His character had a girlfriend, and he was assumed to be hetero offscreen. But soon after his acting debut, queer publications unearthed surprising pictures of the onetime Abercrombie and Fitch model posing for the queer youth magazine XY.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

James Gunn Debunks Major Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Rumor About Daniela Melchior's Character

In no shape, way, or form is Daniela Melchior playing Moondragon in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. That is, of course, according to Guardians helmer James Gunn. Wednesday, the filmmaker confirmed that The Suicide Squad star would be appearing in the picture, following it up again by confirming that she is not playing the fan-favorite cosmic daughter of one Drax the Destroyer.
MOVIES
SFGate

‘The Righteous Gemstones’: Danny McBride Teases Season 3 — and Explains Why He Rewrote Season 2

Danny McBride and the “Righteous Gemstones” writers’ room began shaping Season 2 of the HBO megachurch comedy in the fall of 2019. They started shooting in March 2020, but after two days, the COVID-19 pandemic halted production. What started as a weeks-long delay soon turned into almost a year, and McBride — stuck in lockdown — couldn’t help himself but tweak what he had. And so he rewrote the entire season.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Futurama: John DiMaggio Reveals Hulu Originally Planned to Use Guest Stars for Bender

Hulu is actively working on the return of Futurama with virtually all of its original voice cast; that includes John DiMaggio, the beloved voice behind Futurama's Bender who previously held out of the reboot due to a push to get a bigger payday for the reboot. Soon enough after, the actor eventually boarded the project. Now, DiMaggio himself has revealed what the streamer was planning to do if he didn't return. According to the actor, the streamer planned to feature an ensemble of guest actors in the role, with Bender's voice changing episode after episode.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Legends of the Hidden Temple Reboot Cancelled at The CW After 1 Season

Click here to read the full article. The CW has lost more Legends. The network’s reboot of Legends of the Hidden Temple has been cancelled after one season, TVLine has confirmed. Hidden Temple over its 13-episode run averaged not quite 300,000 total viewers and just a 0.1 demo rating — and that’s with Live+7 playback factored in. Out of everything The CW aired this past TV season, it only drew a larger audience than Killer Camp and March. The Season 1 finale, now serving as the series finale, aired Jan. 16. A nostalgia-filled reboot of Nickelodeon’s 1993-95 game show, The CW’s Legends of the...
TV SERIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy