Post experts predict Rangers-Lightning series

The New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning begin their best-of-seven Eastern Conference Final series Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. Before the puck drops, The Post’s hockey writers give their predictions for how this series will play out.

Sometimes there is no logic to it. Sometimes a team that is greater than the sum of its parts catches a wave and rides it. The Rangers don’t quite match up with the Lightning but they do possess special qualities that are not quantifiable. Adam Fox, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Filip Chytil and Igor Shesterkin aren’t so bad, either. I think this is one of those years — the Canadiens in ’93? — and the Rangers are one of those teams.

Prediction: Rangers in 7

Adam Fox (left) and Alex Killorn battle for the puck. AP

The Rangers have blown away every reasonable expectation for this season, but they’ll finally meet their match in Tampa Bay. The Lightning are rested, experienced and have a goaltender to match Igor Shesterkin. This series will be over quickly.

Prediction: Lightning in 5

The Rangers are going up against the best of the best in the NHL and the margin for error is going to be nonexistent against a proven championship team. Tampa Bay is also the only team the Rangers have drawn this postseason that has the same unstoppable force in net, so that should edge the Blueshirts out.

Prediction: Lightning in 5