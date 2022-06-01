ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Deliberation continues in 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial

By CBSDFW Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGm73_0fws6ukv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=230ID3_0fws6ukv00
Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, June 1st, 2022 02:51

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A prosecutor told jurors, in closing arguments at a criminal trial on May 31, that there is overwhelming evidence organizers of a "We Build The Wall" campaign to raise millions of dollars for a wall along the U.S. southern border defrauded investors by lying to them.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Sobelman urged Manhattan federal court jurors to deliver guilty verdicts on fraud and conspiracy charges against the lone defendant: Timothy Shea.

"You will quickly see that the evidence is overwhelming," the prosecutor said as he delivered a rebuttal after defense attorney John Meringolo told the jury that an acquittal was the only fair verdict.

Jurors deliberated for a short time late Tuesday without reaching a verdict. Their work resumes Wednesday morning.

Former presidential adviser Steve Bannon was once a defendant in the case, but ex-President Donald Trump pardoned him as he left office last year. Two other defendants had pleaded guilty to charges and await sentencing.

Meringolo insisted in his closing that there were multiple ways that jurors could conclude there was reasonable doubt and that an acquittal was fair.

"There are two sides to every story," he said. "Their story has doubt and their story has reasonable doubt."

As he had in his opening statement a week earlier, Meringolo insisted that a company prosecutors say was created to carry out a fraud — Ranch Property Management — was not the shell company the government claimed it was. And he said prosecutors were wrong to say his client didn't work.

"It wasn't a shell company. Tim worked," he said.

Sobelman and Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos in an earlier closing argument attacked the motives of Shea, who owns an energy drink company, Winning Energy, whose cans have featured a cartoon superhero image of Trump and claim to contain "12 oz. of liberal tears."

They maintained that Shea, of Colorado, and his former codefendants siphoned money from the fund, which raised more than $25 million from thousands of donors after it was created in late 2018.

"No one donates to a nonprofit thinking that the nonprofit is going to loan money to an energy drink company," Sobelman said.

"They stole and looted from the organization," Roos said, citing hundreds of thousands of dollars that did not go to a stretch of several miles of wall that resulted from the fundraising effort.

We Build The Wall helped fund construction of a 3.5 mile section of border wall on private land near Mission, Texas. The fence, along a stretch of the Rio Grande that forms the border with Mexico, was never finished.

Comments / 10

bill
2d ago

Anothet group of trumps grifters stealing money from the brain dead cult followers 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 LOVE IT! This time there wont be any pardons like bannon got for cheating the brain dead cult followers

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

Arizona puts inmate Clarence Dixon to death in state's first execution in 8 years

An Arizona man convicted in the slaying of a college student more than 40 years ago was put to death Wednesday in the state's first execution since 2014. A bid to spare the life of Clarence Dixon, 66, failed in the courts as his defense lawyers argued that it would be unconstitutional to kill Dixon because he was mentally unfit and unable to understand. His lawyers said Dixon had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, suffered from hallucinations and was blind and in frail health.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Sentencing#Border Wall#Cbsdfw Com#Ap
TODAY.com

Father in prison was denied request to attend daughter's funeral in Uvalde

A father in prison was denied compassionate release in order to travel to Uvalde to attend his daughter's funeral. On Tuesday, May 24, Eliahana "Eli" Cruz Torres, 10, was shot inside her fourth grade classroom at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Eliahana, who played Little League baseball and loved...
UVALDE, TX
Rolling Stone

Oath Keepers Leaders Are Reportedly Spilling the Goods to Jan. 6 Investigators

Click here to read the full article. Leaders of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers have been cooperating with the FBI, CNN reported on Monday. The bureau has conducted interviews and is in the possession of phones and digital files in which members reveal what communications they had with those close to former President Donald Trump. Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer who works with members of the group yet does not represent any of them in court, told the outlet of several meetings with the FBI in which she has given up phones. “I’ve done interviews. I’ve done everything. I’m helping...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian woman who covered Russian ambassador in fake blood during WWII ceremony in Poland is forced to flee Warsaw after police warned her of 'serious' death threats

A Ukrainian woman who doused Russia's ambassador to Poland in red beetroot soup to protest the war in Ukraine has fled the Polish capital after being flooded with death threats. Journalist Iryna Zemliana said that within hours of covering ambassador Sergei Andreev in blood-like 'beetroot juice' during an anniversary to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOXBusiness

Texas man gets 5 years in prison for massive PayPal credentials scam

An Austin man was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday for buying credentials for 38,000 compromised PayPal accounts then using those credentials to steal money from the accounts' owners, the Department of Justice announced. Marcos Ponce, 37, was ordered to pay $1.4 million in restitution to the victims...
AUSTIN, TX
BBC

Matriarch accused of leading drug clan captured

Police in Honduras have captured a woman accused of leading a drug trafficking clan with four of her sons. Herlinda Bobadilla, 61, was arrested in the mountains of Honduras after a shoot-out in which her 32-year-old son, Tito Montes, was killed. US authorities had requested that she and her sons...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
116K+
Followers
21K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy