Concept cars are all about thinking into the future, whether it's near-term or long-term. Sometimes, that means jamming wildly powerful engines (or, increasingly, electric motors) into something that looks closer to a Gundam than a car. But the Buick Wildcat EV concept isn't one of those -- a lesson likely learned from the Avista, which turned a 400-horsepower rear-drive supercoupe into little more than new headlights for humdrum crossovers. The Wildcat is all about design, and what a design it is.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO