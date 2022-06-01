ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Neighborhood access by waterway coming to fruition

By Editor
residentnews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay Docks give boaters a chance to enjoy area amenities. The opening of the Post Street Day Dock brings to fruition many years of efforts by Riverside residents and Five Points merchants and nonprofits and the realization of desires by Jacksonville residents to have greater ability to access the City’s riverfront...

residentnews.net

Comments / 0

Jacksonville Daily Record

City approves CAVA Grill at St. Johns Town Center

The city approved a permit June 2 to convert Zoës Kitchen at St. Johns Town Center into CAVA Grill, a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant. CAVA Group bought Zoës Kitchen, also a Mediterranean food concept, four years ago and has been converting the locations. Embree Construction Group Inc. of Georgetown,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration returns with a bang

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration will return this year at multiple locations throughout the city to celebrate our nation’s independence. At each location, the City of Jacksonville is offering a spectacular fireworks display on Monday, July 4, 2022. Fireworks will be launched at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Riverside property buyer sees Jacksonville as ‘part of the expansion of the South'

Atlanta-based investor Paul Mayberry said May 31 he bought the former Miller Electric Co. headquarters property in Riverside because of its location. He has no immediate plans for development at the 4.3-acre Rosselle Street site, which is at Rosselle, Copeland and Osceola streets, east of Stockton Street and bordered to the north by Interstate 10.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Leadership Jacksonville honors three outstanding community leaders

Leadership Jacksonville, a nonprofit organization that educates, connects, and inspires diverse leaders to build and strengthen their communities, recently hosted Celebration 2022 to honor three outstanding community leaders. The honorees were Patrick (Pat) Geraghty, Julia (JuJu) Taylor, and Dr. Leon Haley (posthumously). Geraghty, President and CEO of GuideWell and Florida...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

With two new restaurants, Jax Beach Town Center plans fall opening

A first-of-its-kind regional Mexican restaurant with rooftop dining along with a Georgia craft brewery gastropub will be center stage at Jax Beach Town Center. The modern two-story, mixed-use facility under construction just a block away from the Atlantic Ocean in the heart of Jacksonville Beach is on track to be completed in October or November, developer Marc Angelo told the Times-Union.
residentnews.net

Timuquana Country Club hosts Jacksonville Debutante Coterie presentation

The presentation of the Jacksonville Debutante Coterie on June 10 at Timuquana Country Club during the Magnolia Ball marks the start of the 2022 coterie season for the following nine young ladies: Julia Knox Auchter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George David Auchter IV, Florida State University; Ashley Howton Eller, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Harrison Eller, Jr., Georgia Southern University; Shelby Gray Flanigan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Charles Flanigan, University of Alabama; Brooke Anne Geddes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy John Geddes, College of Charleston; Hadley Jane Hodge, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Murray Hodge, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Caroline Vason Lyerly, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John McIlwaine Lyerly, University of Alabama; Arabella Rhyne McCart, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Franklin McCart III, Florida State University; Peyton McDade Philips, daughter of Mr. and Mr. Michael David Philips, Samford University; and Chloe Nicole Schiavone, daughter of Dr. Frank Edward Schiavone and the late Mrs. Lori Schiavone, University of Notre Dame.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams will retire June 10 to avoid ‘court battle’ over residency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the midst of a controversy over his move to Nassau County, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams has announced he will retire next week. “After some consideration, I have decided that a court battle over my residency would not be good for our community. That being said, I have decided to retire on June 10,” Williams wrote in a letter.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida nonprofit hosting food distribution event this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s largest food bank is distributing food to Jacksonville residents. Farm Share announced on Thursday they are hosting a food drive with the House of Prayer International Ministries on Saturday, June 4. Farm Share is providing recipients with fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods, while...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

A blast from the past: 1970s Jacksonville Beach

Aerial view of Jacksonville Beach in 1972. State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory, https://floridamemory.com/items/show/87064. The old Beach Boulevard pedestrian overpass in 1972. State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory, https://floridamemory.com/items/show/87074. Aerial view of Quality Inn in 1972. State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory, https://floridamemory.com/items/show/95090.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

