Neighborhood access by waterway coming to fruition

The presentation of the Jacksonville Debutante Coterie on June 10 at Timuquana Country Club during the Magnolia Ball marks the start of the 2022 coterie season for the following nine young ladies: Julia Knox Auchter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George David Auchter IV, Florida State University; Ashley Howton Eller, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Harrison Eller, Jr., Georgia Southern University; Shelby Gray Flanigan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Charles Flanigan, University of Alabama; Brooke Anne Geddes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy John Geddes, College of Charleston; Hadley Jane Hodge, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Murray Hodge, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Caroline Vason Lyerly, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John McIlwaine Lyerly, University of Alabama; Arabella Rhyne McCart, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Franklin McCart III, Florida State University; Peyton McDade Philips, daughter of Mr. and Mr. Michael David Philips, Samford University; and Chloe Nicole Schiavone, daughter of Dr. Frank Edward Schiavone and the late Mrs. Lori Schiavone, University of Notre Dame.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO