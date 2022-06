(Malvern) -- After a massive fire in December, the first visible signs of rebuilding are set to begin next week at an iconic Malvern grocery store. That's according to Tom Mulholland, owner of Mulholland Grocery, who tells KMA News companies have officially been selected for clean-up efforts and the design of the new building. Mulholland says the selections follow local fire officials completing an investigation into the cause of the fire, which he says, unfortunately, could not be confirmed. However, Mulholland says crews are expected to begin clean-up efforts on Monday.

MALVERN, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO