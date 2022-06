David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU, and Ypsilanti is about to bustle with creative people and activity as the third season of the Independent Film Festival Ypsilanti gets underway. I'm David Fair, and iFFY, as it's affectionately referred to, begins on Thursday, runs through Saturday at the Riverside Arts Center. Being able to put this festival on live and in-person has been a long time coming, and we're glad to say the time has arrived. Joining me today are two guests. Martin Thoburn is co-founder of the festival. And, Martin, thank you so much for being here today.

