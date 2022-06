It is so hard to believe that 32 years have already flown by in my radio career. It seems like I blinked and boom 32 years later, here we are. Unlike most folks in the radio industry, I have worked in the same market where I was born and raised here in Lake Charles and I have been fortunate to be on the same three radio stations in Lake Charles and in Southwest Louisiana my entire career.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO