SIDNEY — Dine-To-Donate is a fundraising program that has been utilized for many years in Sidney. Recently, Morgan’s Place Cemetery has been the recipient of the proceeds. Dine-To-Donate works when customers patronize a certain restaurant on a certain day and time. The restaurant then makes a donation to a charity of choice. The customer pays only the usual cost of the meal. Culver’s and Frisch’s have recently hosted Dine-To-Donate events. Plans for the future include The Bridge on June 8 from 4-8 p.m. Firehouse Subs and Amelio’s are to follow on July 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Aug. 4 from 4-9 p.m. respectively.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO