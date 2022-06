From "Never Have I Ever," to the "The Sex Lives of College Girls," Mindy Kaling has been the mastermind behind many legendary comedy shows over the years. One of her most personal roles to date was a series that she both created and starred in: "The Mindy Project." This sidesplitting comedy revolved around an Ob/Gyn and her eccentric group of friends and co-workers. Over the course of six seasons we got to watch as ridiculous drama ensued in and outside of the office (via IMDb). While it's been off the air for several years now, we can thankfully still relive the most memorable moments from the show on Hulu, from Mindy and Danny's first kiss to Danny's iconic secret Santa dance (via Watch Mojo).

