Woman using fake name charged with felony perjury after two arrests, court appearance

By STAFF REPORT
 2 days ago

A Jefferson City woman who was arrested in Bulls Gap naked on drugs, released, and then arrested again for trespassing is now facing felony perjury for using a false name in Sessions Court.

On May 24 around 10 a.m. HCSO Sgt. Sam Wilhoit and other HCSO deputies responded to a report of a woman wandering around the park and several businesses on Highway 11-E in Bulls Gap.

Upon their arrival deputies were flagged down by several witnesses who stated that the woman was laying in the bed of a pickup parked at an apartment complex.

“Upon exiting our vehicles we found the female laying in the bed of the truck naked and passed out, and appeared to be under the influence of some sort of narcotics,” Wilhoit stated in his report. “After several minutes we were able to wake her and and ask what she was doing. Her response was that she was looking for Steve.”

Wilhoit said the woman identified herself as Roxi Charleen Harte, 37, of Murfreesoboro. Wilhoit reported that the woman had droopy eyes and was confused and struggled to stay awake.

When asked about the identity of “Steve” she first said he was her brother, and then said he was her doctor.

“Roxi” was arrested for public intoxication and indecent exposure. Wilhoit reported that on the way to jail she demanded a speedy trial and began speaking to someone as if she was on a cell phone.

The woman, who was later identified as Glenda Michelle Helton, 41, of Jefferson City, identified herself in Sessions Court as Roxi Harte on the morning of May 25. She was released from jail around 10:30 a.m. that morning after being sentenced to time served.

On May 25 shortly after 6 p.m. Deputy Brayden Hammonds responded to a residence on Walter Driver in Bulls Gap where a man reported a woman had entered his home through his garage and walked through his residence.

The homeowner stated that when the woman saw him she ran out the door and entered a nearby mobile home. Hammonds located the woman who again identified herself as Roxi Charleen Harte, 37, of Murfreesoboro.

The woman was arrested and booked into the Hawkins County Jail for aggravated trespassing under that name.

On May 26 the HCSO received a tip from a family member as to the true identity of Helton. The fingerprints taken on May 24 confirmed her identity as Glenda Michelle Helton and she was charged with aggravated perjury for her court appearance, and two counts of identity theft for using a false name during both times she was booked into jail.

Aggravated perjury is a Class D felony punishable by 2-4 years if convicted.

Helton was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment in Sessions Court on June 1.

