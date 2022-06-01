ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Loupedeck’s Live S gives creators an alternative to the Stream Deck

By K. Holt
Engadget
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoupedeck, a company that makes control pads for creators, is back with a device it's positioning as more of a direct competitor to Elgato's Stream Deck than its previous products. It says the Loupedeck Live S is designed "specifically for streamers and gamers that are looking for a simple and affordable...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Engadget

Discord finally brings text chat to voice channels

Discord's audio chat has sometimes been a confusing experience — as you can't type in a voice channel, you often have to switch between channels just to share a link or funny GIF. Clarity is coming at last, though. The service has enabled text chat in voice channels across all platforms. Each channel now includes a dedicated section where you can type to your heart's content. You don't have to join the call to participate, either, so you can pop in to offer help without too much disruption.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

YouTube Android app just upgraded casting to a TV in big ways

Searching and interacting with YouTube on your TV just got a whole lot easier. Google is making it easier to interact with YouTube on your TV via your phone. The company clearly sees the phone as the centerpiece of digital entertainment. The latest update to the YouTube app on Android...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Authority

How to change your name on Twitch

Have you outgrown your old username? Let's fix that. Twitch allows you to change how you appear on your profile or in chat very easily. This involves changing either your Twitch username or your Twitch display name, depending on how far you want to go to rebrand. If you’re in a situation where you need to change your name, we’ve got you covered. This is how to change your Twitch name on any device.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ZDNet

How to use AirPlay to stream from your iPhone to your TV

Media surrounds us everywhere: photos, videos, music, you name it. Nowadays, where almost everyone owns a smartphone, people are constantly creating and sharing media of different kinds, from a work presentation, to dance videos to share among friends to videos of the kids to share with the grandparents. A lot of us like to connect our devices at home and being able to stream your videos or view your pictures on your TV is just another part of that.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Focusrite Vocaster hands-on: Streamlined audio interfaces built for podcasters

Focusrite already makes some of the most popular audio interfaces on the market. If you’re a budding musician or bedroom producer, you’ve probably considered one of their Scarlett interfaces when building out your studio. They’re also great options for podcasters. But music producers and podcasters have different needs and priorities, so Focusrite is specifically targeting the latter with its new Vocaster One and Vocaster Two. These new interfaces have a handful of features aimed at making the lives of podcast hosts and streamers much easier.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Amazon employees call on the company to stop selling books deemed anti-trans

In 2021, a handful of Amazon employees quit the company over its decision to sell books that suggest kids who identify as transgender are mentally ill. Now, a group of employees is protesting its continued sale of those books by disrupting a Pride event at its headquarters in Seattle. According to The Washington Post, around 30 members of the organization No Hate at Amazon laid on the ground wrapped in trans flags to stop the company's annual Pride flag-raising tradition. An organizer said: "Amazon does have standing policies against hate speech in its content and technically they say we don't sell it." But in truth, those contentious books are still listed on its website.
SEATTLE, WA
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

YouTube Music is Google's latest app to show tablets a little love

Android 12L is one of many baby steps Google is taking to bring the OS's functionality on tablets up to par with Apple and iPadOS. You could consider the company's mission to update its own apps for tablet-friendliness as another 20 or so steps it'll need to take. Progress has been gradual, but persistent, and it looks like YouTube Music is the latest step with a few small, but meaningful interface tweaks.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

TikTok launches a $5 subscription comedy series

TikTok is joining forces with Pearpop to launch a comedy docuseries hosted by creator Jericho Mencke, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's cost $5 for all eight episodes, each 30 minutes long, with the first two running for free for all TikTok users. Called Finding Jericho, the series will feature...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Engadget

Meta adds a new ‘Calls’ tab to Messenger

Meta’s Messenger app has become an incredibly popular way to make free voice and video calls. Now, a new design tweak will make the call button (slightly) easier to find. Meta is adding a dedicated tab for audio and video calls to the function bar at the bottom of the app. The new tab will appear alongside “Chats”, “Stories” and “People”, and open up to a list of the user’s contacts, along with separate buttons for voice and video calls. It’s a subtle change, but likely a move to make Messenger seem more like a messaging and calling app in the style of Whatsapp. Prior to the change, users had to open up a separate chat thread with a friend in order to call them. The new feature allows users to dial friends directly,and may also serve as an introduction to those less familiar with Messenger’s calling features.
INTERNET
CNET

Google to Fold Duo Into Meet to Create Single Video-Calling App

Google is folding Duo, a mobile video-calling app, into Meet, its videoconferencing app, creating a single service that will work across all devices, the company said on Wednesday. Duo, released in 2016, is an Android and iOS app that offers end-to-end encrypted video calling on low-bandwidth networks. On the Google...
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Turn on or Off Flash Notification on iPhone

Flash notifications are a perfect way to keep track of incoming texts, phone calls, and notifications on your devices. This feature comes in extra handy if your phone is on vibrate, helping you draw attention to your phone whenever there is a notification ping. Thankfully, the flash LED for alerts...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Google Updates Android Messaging, Accessibility Features and More

Google unveiled an update for Android users on Thursday, filled with new messaging and accessibility features. All Gboard users who type in English-US will now be able to turn their words into text stickers. This feature was previously available on Pixel phones, but now other Android users will be able to send custom text stickers to their friends and family.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

You can no longer make in-app purchases from Amazon's Audible, Kindle, and Music apps on Android

If you use Amazon's Audible app on Android to listen to audiobooks while you do your cardio, you may have noticed that you can no longer buy audiobooks directly from within the app. Don't worry, this is not a bug. Amazon no longer offers in-app purchases from its Audible, Kindle, and Music apps on Android (via Engadget). The only thing you can now buy is credits from the Audible app.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Quentin Tarantino is getting his own film podcast on Stitcher

Four decades after famed film director Quentin Tarantino and his "Pulp Fiction" co-writer Roger Avary started their employment at Video Archives in 1983, the pair are reuniting once again to host a podcast exploring those seminal moments and the movies that influenced their later careers in The Video Archives Podcast, premiering on Sirius Stitcher later this summer.
CELEBRITIES
Android Police

You can now use your Apple iPhone to control your Android TV device

Google has been on a slow path toward its reimagined role in the media we watch and the software experience that comes with it. Back in 2020, the newly designed Google TV app replaced the old Play Movies & TV app on Android. The next step came just two months ago as the Play Store app dropped the Movies & TV section. The finish line is now drawing near as Google is finally replacing the iPhone and iPad version of Play Movies & TV with the Google TV app that so many Android users have come to know.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Twitter for iOS testing new feeds for its Community feature

Twitter announces it’s testing two ways its users can engage in a Community by switching between “For You” and “Latest” timelines within each group they’re part of. This small test is rolling out for some iPhone, Android, and web users. According to Twitter, its...
CELL PHONES

