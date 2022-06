WEST RIDGE — Before Principal Jay Brandon leaves Stone Academy after this school yeah, he hopes to have a memento from his time at the West Ridge school: a tattoo. After 11 years as assistant principal and principal at Stone Academy, Brandon is leaving his job to spend time with family. But before he goes, Brandon hopes to finish a fundraising campaign to complete and fix up the schoolyard he helped start.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO