A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect over the Florida Keys and the peninsula from I-4 south valid through at least the start of the weekend. Early Thursday evening, a disturbance off the Yucatan Peninsula strengthened into a Potential Tropical Cyclone. Additional weak intensification is expected, and forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say that it should become a tropical depression overnight, and could become a tropical storm on Friday afternoon.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO