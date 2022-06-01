Snap Launches Travel Ad Product Amid Digital Marketing Headwinds

Social media giant Snap is launching a new advertising product for the travel industry as the company navigates an increasingly challenging digital ad market.

On Wednesday, the Santa Monica-based company announced Dynamic Travel Ads, which lets hotels, airlines and travel agencies create ads that Snap can serve to interested Snapchat users. Using location data and other metrics, the new ad product can target users who intend to travel and show them locally-relevant campaigns for destinations or tours. Marketers working with Snap can make a variety of ads based on their product catalogs, which contain information such as flight routes and hotel rates that can auto-update to reflect real-time pricing and availability.

Snap is launching the product just as the summer travel season starts for a tourism industry that was battered by the pandemic and is hoping for a resurgence. Dynamic Travel Ads could also give Snap new business at a time when it faces macroeconomic headwinds and deals with the fallout from Apple’s revised privacy settings—factors which have harmed the digital advertising market. Last week, the company revealed that it will likely miss its quarterly earnings estimates, sinking its share price. (Disclosure: Snap is an investor in dot.LA.)

The company started beta-testing Dynamic Travel Ads last year and said early adopters have seen success. The online travel agency Booking.com, for instance, has used it to pull images directly from its product catalog and serve users ads with locally-relevant listings based on products they’d already viewed, according to Snap. That resulted in a lower cost per purchase compared to other U.S. advertisers, the company said.

“Dynamic Travel Ads are driving impressive results for our partners and we look forward to unlocking them for more businesses as the travel industry enters its busiest season,” Sharon Silverstein, Snap’s head of U.S. verticals, said in a statement.

Christian Hetrick is dot.LA's Entertainment Tech Reporter. He was formerly a business reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer and reported on New Jersey politics for the Observer and the Press of Atlantic City.

How Ice Cream and Celebrity Branding Got Regeneration.VC’s Dan Fishman to Focus on Climate Startups

Jun 02 2022

Regeneration.VC’s Dan Fishman joined LA Venture host Minnie Ingersoll to talk about learning to scale businesses, from fashion and ice cream to climate innovation.

Fishman got his start putting together brand deals for major artists, including musician and “Fast and Furious” star Ludicrous, who he helped partner with General Motors Pontiac.

Minnie Ingersoll is a partner at TenOneTen and host of the LA Venture podcast. Prior to TenOneTen, Minnie was the COO and co-founder of $100M+ Shift.com, an online marketplace for used cars. Minnie started her career as an early product manager at Google. Minnie studied Computer Science at Stanford and has an MBA from HBS. She recently moved back to L.A. after 20+ years in the Bay Area and is excited to be a part of the growing tech ecosystem of Southern California. In her space time, Minnie surfs baby waves and raises baby people.

Halsey Finally Releasing New Song After Getting Their TikTok ‘Viral Moment’

Jun 01 2022

Halsey finally got their viral TikTok moment—and with it, the release of their new single.

After the singer claimed earlier this month that their record label was holding their new single hostage until they created a “fake viral” moment, Halsey will now release “So Good” on June 9. Halsey took to TikTok to make the announcement—stating in a video released Tuesday that despite “a tremendous about of f*ck shit,” fans will soon finally hear the song. Ironically, their initial video about the situation—which gained some 1.2 million likes at last count—ended up providing the viral moment their label had supposedly requested.

Kristin Snyder is an editorial intern for dot.la. She previously interned with Tiger Oak Media and led the arts section for UCLA's Daily Bruin.

Netflix’s Password Sharing Crackdown Causes Confusion: Report

Jun 01 2022

Netflix’s first attempt at curbing password sharing is not garnering the company goodwill among international users.

The streaming giant has been experimenting with ways to prevent password sharing among extended friends and family networks in Peru, Chile and Costa Rica, where it has been rolling out extra charges to add someone outside of your household to an account.

Kristin Snyder is an editorial intern for dot.la. She previously interned with Tiger Oak Media and led the arts section for UCLA's Daily Bruin.