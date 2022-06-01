ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Snap Launches Travel Ad Product Amid Digital Marketing Headwinds

By Christian Hetrick
dot.LA
dot.LA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWT6t_0fws0fyW00

Social media giant Snap is launching a new advertising product for the travel industry as the company navigates an increasingly challenging digital ad market.

On Wednesday, the Santa Monica-based company announced Dynamic Travel Ads, which lets hotels, airlines and travel agencies create ads that Snap can serve to interested Snapchat users. Using location data and other metrics, the new ad product can target users who intend to travel and show them locally-relevant campaigns for destinations or tours. Marketers working with Snap can make a variety of ads based on their product catalogs, which contain information such as flight routes and hotel rates that can auto-update to reflect real-time pricing and availability.

Snap is launching the product just as the summer travel season starts for a tourism industry that was battered by the pandemic and is hoping for a resurgence. Dynamic Travel Ads could also give Snap new business at a time when it faces macroeconomic headwinds and deals with the fallout from Apple’s revised privacy settings—factors which have harmed the digital advertising market. Last week, the company revealed that it will likely miss its quarterly earnings estimates, sinking its share price. (Disclosure: Snap is an investor in dot.LA.)

The company started beta-testing Dynamic Travel Ads last year and said early adopters have seen success. The online travel agency Booking.com, for instance, has used it to pull images directly from its product catalog and serve users ads with locally-relevant listings based on products they’d already viewed, according to Snap. That resulted in a lower cost per purchase compared to other U.S. advertisers, the company said.

“Dynamic Travel Ads are driving impressive results for our partners and we look forward to unlocking them for more businesses as the travel industry enters its busiest season,” Sharon Silverstein, Snap’s head of U.S. verticals, said in a statement.

From Your Site Articles

  • Snapchat Rolls Out Updates to Its AR Shopping Feature - dot.LA ›
  • Snap Announces New Shows, Ad Features and Cameo Partnership ... ›
  • Snap Earnings Harmed By Disrupted Digital Ad Market - dot.LA ›
  • Snapchat Ads | Snapchat for Business ›

Christian Hetrick is dot.LA's Entertainment Tech Reporter. He was formerly a business reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer and reported on New Jersey politics for the Observer and the Press of Atlantic City.

How Ice Cream and Celebrity Branding Got Regeneration.VC’s Dan Fishman to Focus on Climate Startups

Jun 02 2022

Regeneration.VC’s Dan Fishman joined LA Venture host Minnie Ingersoll to talk about learning to scale businesses, from fashion and ice cream to climate innovation.

Fishman got his start putting together brand deals for major artists, including musician and “Fast and Furious” star Ludicrous, who he helped partner with General Motors Pontiac.

Minnie Ingersoll is a partner at TenOneTen and host of the LA Venture podcast. Prior to TenOneTen, Minnie was the COO and co-founder of $100M+ Shift.com, an online marketplace for used cars. Minnie started her career as an early product manager at Google. Minnie studied Computer Science at Stanford and has an MBA from HBS. She recently moved back to L.A. after 20+ years in the Bay Area and is excited to be a part of the growing tech ecosystem of Southern California. In her space time, Minnie surfs baby waves and raises baby people.

Halsey Finally Releasing New Song After Getting Their TikTok ‘Viral Moment’

Jun 01 2022

Halsey finally got their viral TikTok moment—and with it, the release of their new single.

After the singer claimed earlier this month that their record label was holding their new single hostage until they created a “fake viral” moment, Halsey will now release “So Good” on June 9. Halsey took to TikTok to make the announcement—stating in a video released Tuesday that despite “a tremendous about of f*ck shit,” fans will soon finally hear the song. Ironically, their initial video about the situation—which gained some 1.2 million likes at last count—ended up providing the viral moment their label had supposedly requested.

Kristin Snyder is an editorial intern for dot.la. She previously interned with Tiger Oak Media and led the arts section for UCLA's Daily Bruin.

Netflix’s Password Sharing Crackdown Causes Confusion: Report

Jun 01 2022

Netflix’s first attempt at curbing password sharing is not garnering the company goodwill among international users.

The streaming giant has been experimenting with ways to prevent password sharing among extended friends and family networks in Peru, Chile and Costa Rica, where it has been rolling out extra charges to add someone outside of your household to an account.

streaming wars netflix streaming

Kristin Snyder is an editorial intern for dot.la. She previously interned with Tiger Oak Media and led the arts section for UCLA's Daily Bruin.

Comments / 0

Related
dot.LA

Snap Hires Ad Veteran Colleen DeCourcy As Chief Creative Officer

Social media giant Snap has hired Colleen DeCourcy as chief creative officer, tapping an advertising veteran who spent nearly a decade at Wieden+Kennedy, one the world’s largest independent ad agencies. DeCourcy, who was co-president and chief creative officer at the Portland, Oregon-based ad agency, joined Snap a few months...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

How to Startup: Part 2 - Naming

As a co-founder of nine startups and an investor in dozens more, I have helped name many companies. (I am also a parent of three children and two dogs, all of which I have helped name as well – it’s amazing how similar the process of naming a child is to naming a company.) Naming is hard and is a passionate subject among founders which prompts lots of debate.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Santa Monica, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Business
dot.LA

Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.

This is the web version of dot.LA’s daily newsletter. Sign up to get the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene. Earlier this week I attended fintech startup Recharge’s 4th annual ChargeX conference in the company’s hometown of Santa Monica, where nearly 400 merchants, payments providers and other stakeholders gathered together—after two years of pandemic-induced separation—to discuss the future of ecommerce.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Footwear News

Shaquille O’ Neal’s Credit Card Got Declined at Walmart for the ‘Biggest Purchase in Walmart History’

Click here to read the full article. Shaquille O’Neal may be worth $400 million, but he’s not above dropping some major dollars at Walmart. That is if his credit card doesn’t get declined. A 2018 clip of Shaq recounting the story of an ill-fated Walmart shopping spree recently went viral yet again after “The Late Late Show” reposted the hilarious talk show moment on Instagram. In the clip — which is from an April 13, 2018 appearance on the show — Shaq recounts the story of his $70,000 Walmart shopping spree to host James Corden and guest Victoria Beckham, which he...
NBA
GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
TechCrunch

How to improve retention, growth marketing’s golden metric

Whether you’re a construction company, software startup or Fortune 500 company, retention is a key metric across customers, employees and partners. Growth marketing isn’t the silver bullet to solving retention, but there are definitely some tactics that can be implemented to help improve it. Let’s dive in.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

TDCX — Providing A Smart Way For Fledgling Tech Companies To Offer High-Standard Customer Service?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Founder and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos once said, “The most important single thing is to focus obsessively on the customer. Our goal is to be earth’s most customer-centric company”.
BUSINESS
dot.LA

Disappointing Rockley Photonics Earnings Linked to Production of Wearables

Pasadena-based Rockley Photonics is ramping up production of its wearable biosensors, but quarterly earnings underwhelmed due to increased expenditures, according to the company. On Thursday, the eight-year-old company reported first quarter revenues of $1 million and a net loss of $36.2 million. By comparison, fourth quarter earnings in 2021 showed...
PASADENA, CA
dot.LA

Venture Deals in LA Are Slowing Down, And Other Takeaways From Our Quarterly VC Survey

It looks like venture deals are stagnating in Los Angeles. That’s according to dot.LA’s most recent quarterly VC sentiment survey, in which we asked L.A.-based venture capitalists for their take on the current state of the market. This time, roughly 83% of respondents reported that the number of deals they made in L.A. either stayed the same or declined in the first quarter of 2022 (58% said they stayed the same compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, while 25% said they decreased).
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agency#Digital Marketing#Travel Agencies#Marketing Campaigns#Advertising#Dynamic Travel Ads#Booking Com
dot.LA

Snapchat’s Attempt to Protect Young Users From Third-Party Apps Falls Short

Some Snap Kit platform developers have skirted guidelines meant to make the app safer for children. A new report from TechCrunch released Tuesday found that some third-party apps that connect to users’ Snap accounts have not been updated according to new guidelines announced in March. The restrictions, which target anonymous messaging and friend-finding apps, are meant to increase child safety. However, the investigation found a number of apps either ignore the new regulations or falsely claim to be integrated with Snapchat.
CELL PHONES
dot.LA

Ex-Disney Execs’ Candle Media Buys Social Media Company ATTN: for $100M

Candle Media, the firm run by ex-Disney execs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, has bought social media creative company ATTN: for $100 million. Los Angeles-based ATTN: (pronounced “attention”) produces content geared toward Gen Z and millennial viewers. The company has created original series for Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch, as well as TV networks like ABC and NBC, and streaming services like Hulu and Apple TV. Launched in 2014, ATTN:’s brand studio and creative agency has also worked with Amazon, Ford and Google, among others.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Rivian Stock Roller Coaster Continues as Amazon Van Delivery Faces Delays

Rivian’s stock lost 7% yesterday on the back of news that the company could face delays in fulfilling Amazon’s order for a fleet of electric delivery vans due to legal issues with a supplier. The electric vehicle maker is suing Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG) over a pricing dispute related to the seats that the supplier promised, according to the Wall Street Journal.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
UCLA
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
dot.LA

Snap Underestimates Demand for Pixy Camera Drone, Leading to 3-Month Delay

Snap’s new camera drone now comes with an extended wait time after the company did not manufacture enough of the product. Buyers looking to acquire a Pixy—a small flying camera controlled through the Snapchat app—will have to wait up to 16 weeks for it to arrive, The Verge reported Friday. When the Santa Monica-based social media firm announced the $230 drone along with a variety of other new features last month, Pixy was said to be available “while supplies last” and already had an 11-to-12 week shipping window for its initial buyers.
ELECTRONICS
dot.LA

The Future of Streaming Sounds Like Old School TV

Television’s streaming revolution is starting to look like a rerun. At the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, media executives deliberated over the future of online streaming, the disruptive technology that has changed the way content is distributed and consumed. But some of those changes, it turns out, may not be so transformative; from the reemergence of commercials to bundled subscriptions, the future of TV may end up looking a lot like its past.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy