'Innovative' is not the word that would immediately be used to describe Memphis May Fire. It’s the reason why their last couple of albums have been mostly eclipsed by the more boundary-breaking fare of their contemporaries – while others are innovating and diversifying, they’re still clinging tightly to the well-worn scream-a-bit-sing-a-bit-crushing-breakdown metalcore formula. Album number seven is eager to excite, hoping to send pulses soaring with a return to their heavier roots, but even with four years of time to think of ideas, these Texans still have nothing new to say.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO