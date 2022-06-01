VIDEO: David Carr Pool Player

Week 8 of the reinvented USFL's regular season features one game on Friday, June 3. A potential division winner will be in action to help kick things off in prime time. Week 8 also signals a change of scenery for the league, as the games will shift from Protective Stadium to historic Legion Field.
Happy Friday, everyone. A young LSU fan managed to sneak into SEC Media Days this week in effort to bribe Nick Saban out of Tuscaloosa. Speaking at the Old Overton Golf Club in Vestavia Hills at the annual Nick’s Kids Foundation golf tournament on Thursday, Saban confirmed that he was approached while at SEC meetings in Destin, Florida, this week by someone – reportedly a high school junior – who offered him $5,000 to stop beating his LSU Tigers.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One Alabama basketball player is honoring the victims of the mass shooting in Buffalo in a special way. Dominick Welch will wear number 10 for the Crimson Tide this season, to honor the ten victims who died in the Tops supermarket attack. Welch, who is a...
The USFL season is halfway over and if you haven’t made it to a game, now’s your chance. Starting June 3, some games will be played at Legion Field. Keep reading for all the details!. Big games ahead. There’s no better time to make it out to the...
Alabama strength and conditioning coach Terry Jones Sr. has called it a career after 34 years of service working at the University of Alabama. Jones was born in Sandersville, Ga., and played four seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide for Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant from 1974-77. He was part of three SEC Championship teams and won two Sugar Bowls during his time as a defensive lineman.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighter lights will be shining this season at Legion Field Stadium in Birmingham. Crews showed off the newly installed LED lights Thursday morning. The June 3 inaugural USFL game under the new lights will see the Pittsburgh Maulers challenge the New Jersey Generals. Subscribe to our...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Saturday, country music star Garth Brooks will bring his stadium tour to Protective Stadium in Birmingham, the first concert to be held at the stadium. Event crews have started constructing lighting and staging inside the stadium and tents outside the stadium. The tents are for shade, concessions, and vendors for […]
Mixed martial artist Cat Zingano is known for her toughness as a fighter. But she has a soft side as well that comes from being a survivor, not just in the ring but in her personal life. When Cat was in college, her mother was diagnosed with and eventually died of brain cancer. Later, Cat’s husband, who managed her career, took his own life.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A farm in Cullman needs your help saving injured ducks from Sportsman Lake. Judy Snead didn’t think life could get any busier running her petting zoo, Snead’s Farmhouse. Then she started helping injured ducks. “I went from not having a full time job, to...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County music superstar Garth Brooks will be the first performer to ever play at Protective Stadium Saturday night, but first we learned what he expects from the crowd. “My job as an entertainer is to pit them against each other and.. then that starts to becomes...
A sign outside an east Alabama gun store mocking the death of George Floyd was shared widely on social media this weekend. ‘Congratulations to George Floyd on 2 years of sobriety,’ the sign outside Leesburg Guns stated. The store is owned by Dr. Roger Nichols, a Cherokee County commissioner...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new snakebite program at UAB aims to provide better long term treatment of venomous bites, as well as gain a better understanding of effects from a snakebite. According to UAB, only about five people die per year from snakebite in America. But what about the...
The SEC is considering a change to its transfer rules this week at its annual spring meetings in Destin, Florida that would allow players greater freedom to move to another school within the conference. The change, which was proposed by the University of Alabama, would push the SEC’s intra-conference transfer...
I realize what we decide to call a mudbug is a controversial topic so let me explain the philosophy I use in today’s news briefing. They’re called crayfish when they’re in the textbook, crawfish when they’re on a plate and crawdads when they’re in the mud.
Check out the video of this gator crossing a walking path in a residential neighborhood lake below. These Gators are getting out of control. We recently published this story about a gator crossing a busy roadway in Huntsville AL... The gator population is out of control. Something has to be...
David Carr from Midfield, AL is skill level 3 player in pool and yet recently Carr won the APA Wheelchair Championship in Las Vegas. Carr was paralyzed in a bizarre accident in July of 2016. While battling depression Carr found an outlet in shooting pool and he got hooked. This is his story to tell.
As we head into a summer of fun, you might to cool off with a drink. Ready to be wowed by 7 Black-owned Birmingham bars? Let’s see all of what they have to offer. From former Auburn football pro, Cassanova McKinzy, this bar on First Ave. has some of the best photo spots and drinks. Ever heard of a “Popsicle Sangria”? Spoiler alert: it’s a refreshing glass of sangria with a strawberry popsicle dipped right into the middle.
Comments / 0