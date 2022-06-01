ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Authorities investigating fatal shootings

sunny95.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS – Three people died in separate incidents in Franklin County Tuesday, including a resident who confronted a man police say was ransacking cars in a Galloway neighborhood and two people who died in a traffic crash on the West Side that also involved a deadly shooting. Franklin...

sunny95.com

10TV

Police: Woman 'intentionally' hit by car in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 53-year-old woman is in critical condition after police said she was "intentionally" hit by a car in west Columbus early Friday morning. Just before 2:20 a.m., officers were called to the area of Brehl and Sullivant avenues. Arriving officers found the woman severely injured in...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Overnight: Chillicothe Police Investigate a Suspicious Death

CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe police along with emergency services were called to the scene of a person not breathing around 5:46 pm on Thursday now they rule that the death is suspicious. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were dispatched to 1108 Theater Street on a person not breathing....
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Canal Winchester girl

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a girl who went missing from her Canal Winchester home. Megan Thompson, who is 5-foot, 125 pounds with orange/auburn hair, reportedly left her residence in Canal Winchester Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Thompson’s destination is unknown, but […]
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old injured in east Columbus shooting, attempted robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say an attempted robbery in east Columbus turned into a shooting that left the victim hospitalized.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10:45 p.m., Wednesday, a 15-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were walking in the area of Seymour Avenue and E. Livingston Avenue when a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man indicted for deadly shooting at Butler County Walmart

FAIRFIELD TWP. — A man accused of shooting two people, killing one of them, at a Walmart in Butler County has been indicted on several charges. A grand jury handed up an indictment against Anthony Brown, 32, Thursday for one count of murder, aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability, according to online court records.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man missing from southwest Columbus found

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a man who was reported missing from southwest Columbus has been found.   Edwin Lynn Reese, 74, was last seen at about 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, near Parkwick Drive and Georgesville Road.  Shortly after announcing Reese was missing, police confirmed he had been found.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Inmate fatally shoots guard, kills self at Ohio hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A county jail inmate receiving treatment at an Ohio hospital shot and killed a security guard, pointed the weapon at others and then killed himself in a parking lot, authorities said.The shooting Wednesday at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton happened before a gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people and himself at a medical building on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.Dayton police said inmate Brian Booth, 30, was receiving treatment when he struggled with Darrell Holderman, 78, and took his gun.Holderman worked for a company hired by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to provide security for inmates who are admitted to hospitals. He sustained multiple skull fractures and lacerations to his hands during the struggle, police said.After Booth fatally shot Holderman, people ducked for cover as he pointed the gun at them while running down a hallway and into the parking lot, where he killed himself, police said.Booth was being held in the county jail on a probation violation stemming from a 2015 burglary, authorities said.
DAYTON, OH
wosu.org

16-year-old identified as victim of fatal Ohio Statehouse shooting

The Ohio Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal shooting that took place on the Ohio Statehouse lawn on May 29. OHP said 16-year-old Broderick Harper of Columbus was killed on the northwest corner of the Statehouse grounds Sunday night. In an emailed statement, Sgt. Brice Nihiser said troopers heard gunshots and arrived after 10 PM where they saw Harper suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers tried to revive the victim but he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect named in fatal Reynoldsburg shooting

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg police have released the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the city on Memorial Day. An arrest warrant has been issued for Kewai Hunter, 21, on a murder charge for the shooting in the area of Birchview Drive South and Belltree Drive. Reynoldsburg police […]
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead after shooing, crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies are investigating a shooting and a crash that left two people dead on the west side of Columbus. https://nbc4i.co/391v6VA.
COLUMBUS, OH

