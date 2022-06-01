ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Juneteenth 2022: Honoring Black Excellence

By J. Bachelor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Juneteenth we are celebrating nineteen incredible people who have impacted the black community whether through, business leadership, community outreach or dedication to the culture. Tune each day as we...

KHOU

Prize-winning Houston drama teacher to get special Tony Award

NEW YORK — The special Tony Award that honors educators will go to a drama teacher in Texas who argues that “musical theater has a unique way of bringing people together.”. Roshunda Jones-Koumba, the theater director at G.W. Carver Magnet High School in Houston will receive the 2022...
HOUSTON, TX
CFISD names assistant superintendent for school leadership

June 2, 2022—Kenneth Henry, elementary and middle school director of student services, was named the assistant superintendent for school leadership on May 31. Henry replaced Dr. Carla Brosnahan, who will retire in June. Henry has 24 years of experience in education, beginning in 1998 as a teacher in Texas...
TEXAS CITY, TX
Registration for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston Summer Programming is Now Open for Kids Ages Six Through Seventeen

 – Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) is now open for registration for full-day summer programming Monday through Friday at 23 clubs in a five-county area beginning June 6. Keeping kids learning, safe and healthy each summer with a mix of activities that ensure they return to school ready to succeed in the year is of primary importance each summer. Parents can enroll boys and girls ages six through 17 in the summer session for just $25. Ending dates in August vary by school districts.
KIDS
Katy Christian Ministries to open new social services and administration building

The Katy Area Chamber will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 17 at 8 a.m. for Katy Christian Ministries’ new social services and administration building, located at 3506 Porter Road, Katy. The faith-based nonprofit has a health benefits access program for services, such as SNAP—the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program—Medicaid and Medicare; provides financial assistance for rent, utilities and prescriptions along with vouchers for clothes and furniture as well as gas cards when available; and offers food assistance, where those in need can receive emergency bags, personal care items, nonperishable food items, and fresh fruits and vegetables.
KATY, TX
PVAMU architecture students' winning design could be a game-changer following natural disasters

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (June 2, 2022) – Seeking an alternative to FEMA trailers after the next climate catastrophe visits Houston’s historically segregated neighborhoods, students in the School of Architecture at Prairie View A&M University designed a single-family accessory dwelling unit that was selected as a winner in the student category of the City of Houston ADU|HOU Design Competition.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
Chic crowd stylishly steps out for $345,000 fundraiser at Houston Polo Club

What: Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefiting Bo’s Place. The scoop: More than 360 fashionable Houstonians showed off their hottest looks at the Houston Polo Club for the annual Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefiting Bo’s Place. The event, which toasted Kentucky Derby season, raised more than $345,000 for Bo’s Place, a nonprofit bereavement center that offers grief support services for children, families, and adults at no cost.
HOUSTON, TX
Meek Mill
Houston's Third Ward residents argue against labeling neighborhood 'historic'

HOUSTON - A dispute between Third Ward residents in Riverside Terrace and the City of Houston is intensifying. Residents and the Riverside Civic Association are fighting to stop the community from being created into a historic community. PREVIOUS: Third Ward residents fired up over Riverside Terrace Historic District Proposal. The...
HOUSTON, TX
A "Conversation with George" Statue Unveiled at Tom Bass Regional Park

ABOVE: George Floyd’s older sister, LaTonya Floyd, reacts to the unveiling of “Conversation with George” statue. On May 25th, marking the second anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, County Judge Lina Hidalgo, U.S. Congressman Al Green, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Houston Police Department Police Chief Troy Finner, U.S. Congresswomen Sheila Jackson Lee and Lizzie Fletcher, the Jack Yates National Alumni Association, and Floyd’s family members, joined the community for the much-anticipated unveiling of the “Conversation with George” statue which is at Tom Bass Regional Park III, located at 15108 Cullen Boulevard.
HOUSTON, TX
This Houston Restaurant Serves 24-Karat Gold Steaks & It Looks Like A Movie Theatre

There's a hidden restaurant in Houston tucked away inside what looks like a movie theatre but really is an elegant speakeasy. Juliet in Houston may look like a typical movie theatre, but it's so much more than that. This place is a classic film lover's dream. You enter a glamorous world of Hollywood romance catered with fine dining American cuisine when you step inside.
PJ Morton Houston Of Blues June 17 – Win Tickets!

PJ Morton’s Watch The Sun Tour is coming to the House of Blues on June 17th! Majic’s got tickets to give away, and to enter is easy: Text SUN to 71007 for your chance to win. Good luck and see official rules on next page.
HOUSTON, TX
Win Tickets To See Monica & Jon B LIVE June 25th!

Songstress Monica will be joined by Jon B at Houston’s Arena Theater on Saturday, June 25th! Majic wants to hook you up with tickets to the show, just text ARENA to 71007 and you’re entered. Hit the page below for official contest rules and good luck!!
HOUSTON, TX
2022 Summer nail trends

HOUSTON — 5 SUMMER NAIL TRENDS:. Gloss was founded on a basis that getting your manicure/pedicures should be an exceptional and luxurious experience. They pride themselves in the quality of their work, customer service and always prioritizing our health and safety. Plus, they stand out by always having the latest nail trends and providing a trendy and modern atmosphere. Gloss Nail Bar test and use the best products on the market to ensure that your services last no matter what the occasion is. Their mission is to always raise the bar of what a nail salon should be!
HOUSTON, TX

