Juneteenth 2022: Honoring Black Excellence

ABOVE: George Floyd’s older sister, LaTonya Floyd, reacts to the unveiling of “Conversation with George” statue. On May 25th, marking the second anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, County Judge Lina Hidalgo, U.S. Congressman Al Green, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Houston Police Department Police Chief Troy Finner, U.S. Congresswomen Sheila Jackson Lee and Lizzie Fletcher, the Jack Yates National Alumni Association, and Floyd’s family members, joined the community for the much-anticipated unveiling of the “Conversation with George” statue which is at Tom Bass Regional Park III, located at 15108 Cullen Boulevard.
