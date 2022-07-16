Speed and Strength: Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton Not Just One-Trick Pony

Despite his slender frame, New England Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton is cognizant that staying lean is an essential part of maintaining his tremendous speed.

FOXBORO — New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is expected to add a little something to the team’s corps of wide receivers in 2022.

He looks to be adding a bit to himself in the process.

While few, if any, would question his potential to add significant speed into New England’s arsenal of pass catchers , his 6-3, 182-pound frame has caused some to question whether the talented rookie wideout has the durability to hold up against pro-level defenders.

Still, where some see problems with his slender frame, Thornton sees potential.

“I wouldn’t say getting bigger,” Thornton told reporters last month following the team’s training session. “I would say getting stronger.”

Though adding additional muscle weight is all but required for his becoming a viable NFL receiver, Thornton is cognizant that staying lean is an essential part of maintaining his tremendous speed. Despite facing bigger and stronger opponents than he did during his time at Baylor, Thornton realizes that remaining agile is just as important for his chances of thriving in the pros.

“This is my body type. This is my frame,” Thornton said. “I don’t see myself getting 225 pounds. I’ve been thin all my life. But just getting stronger in the weight room. Building more muscles so I can have that fast twitch.”

Thornton finished his 2021 season with 60 receptions and 10 receiving touchdowns for the Baylor Bears. When at his best, he provides electric speed [having run a blazing 4.28 in the 40-yard-dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine], with an ability to run past any defender in his path. In conjunction with his speed, Thornton uses long strides to glide past defenders to create separation. As a result, he will provide quarterback Mac Jones with immediate value as a deep threat , and the type of receiver for which defenses will always have to account.

While Thornton’s speed is undoubtedly an impressive gift, the 21-year-old also credits the foundation he received at Baylor for allowing him the chance to succeed at a professional level.

“I feel like what made the big step was just staying true to the process,” Thornton told Patriots media members shortly after being drafted in early May. “At Baylor we talk about pounding the rock. So, always hitting that route, knowing that it's not going to break on the first hit, so just continuing to put that work in day in and day out and staying true to the process, then you'll start to see the results. I feel like they got me prepared as far as site adjustments and converting the routes as well. I learned all positions, the ‘L’ to the ‘Z’, so I'm not just learning just one position. You've got to learn the whole concept.”

During his time at Baylor, Thornton served in the ‘X’ receiver role. It is anticipated that he will continue in the same capacity in New England, However, with the Patriots penchant for utilizing their receivers in multiple alignments, Thornton will unlikely be limited to one role. No matter where he may align on the field, the former Baylor Bear has the straight-line speed to take the top off of a defense — an ability which may make him a fan-favorite in New England in short order.

Though he may be characterized as a vertical speedster, Thornton is eager to demonstrate his ability to help New England’s receiving corps in numerous ways. Fortunately for the Patriots, he believes himself to be in the perfect place to cultivate that skillset.

“I would describe [my skill set] as very versatile,” said Thornton. “I'm very coachable. So, you know, just being here in New England, getting ready to work with the coaches … I'm willing to learn and grow.”

On Tuesday, Thornton demonstrated that desire to both learn and grow. He worked closely with the Patriots offensive coaching staff, placing an emphasis on improving his arm movement throughout his routes and out of his breaks, increasing his precision on his route running and making contested catches. While the Patriots playbook may be complex, Thornton is confident that his physical skills, along with the knowledge he received at Baylor, will help him to be successful with the Pats in 2022 and beyond.

“One of my coaches told me in college: ‘Everybody runs the same plays. It’s just got different names to it.’ So once you kind of put it together, you’re like: ‘Oh yeah, this is kind of similar to what I ran in college.’ So you just learn the concepts and those should stick with you,” Thornton said.

Should he find a way to be swift, strong and smart, Thornton may find himself at home in New England for many years to come.