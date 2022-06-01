Body of Eastpointe girl, 17, is in a Macomb landfill, police believe. Now they must find her.

While exploring the basement of an abandoned funeral Home in Flint, three urban explores discovered a man that had been crushed to death. The explorers were wandering around the basement of the old Swanson Funeral Home (yes, THAT Swanson Funeral Home) on Martin Luther King Ave in Flint. While exploring, they discovered the body of a man crushed underneath a hydraulic coffin lift. Apparently, the hydraulic lift had fallen through the first floor and onto the man.

FLINT, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO