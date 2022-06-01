Body of Eastpointe girl, 17, is in a Macomb landfill, police believe. Now they must find her.
Zion Foster, a 17-year-old Eastpointe girl missing since January, is most likely in a Lenox Township landfill, allegedly killed by...deadlinedetroit.com
Zion Foster, a 17-year-old Eastpointe girl missing since January, is most likely in a Lenox Township landfill, allegedly killed by...deadlinedetroit.com
how do they know that her cousin isn't lying about throwing her in the dumpster. No one just passes out from smoking pot unless it's laced with something.
Comments / 5