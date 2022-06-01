Westfield fireworks being held at South Middle School

WESTFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The City of Westfield has scheduled the fireworks celebration for Sunday, June 26.

The “Fireworks for Freedom” celebration will be located on the field at Westfield South Middle School on West Silver Street beginning at 5 p.m. It will feature musical entertainment from Korey & The Knightsmen, food vendors, and fireworks conducted by Atlas Pyrotechnics.

“We are thrilled to bring this celebration of our nation back to the City,” said Mayor Mike McCabe, “I am looking forward to a fun and safe event, and we extend our thanks to the sponsors, community partners, and City departments that are making this year’s ‘Fireworks for Freedom’ possible.”

The fireworks in 2021 were held in October due to the increase in Covid-19 cases, social distancing, and other pandemic-related occurrences.

