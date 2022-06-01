Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Jun 01, 2022

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is looking for future foresters. Registration is now open for the popular Camp Canopy.“We are excited to get students outside and in the woods this year,” said forestry manager and camp co-director Jeremy Scherf. “This is an opportunity for students to learn about natural resources from professionals and build lasting leadership and teambuilding skills while experiencing Ohio’s beautiful forests.”Camp Canopy 2021 will feature a new session on wildlife monitoring, including mist netting and camera traps. Stream quality monitoring and Ohio geology are also new this year, included with the traditional lessons in tree identification, wildlife management, silviculture, and forest products. Adventure-themed recreational activities like rifle and archery shooting, hiking, and a kayak excursion will round out a fun week of learning.
