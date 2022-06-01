ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Jun 01, 2022

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 2 days ago

(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies did take a report by phone on telecommunications fraud. The Centerburg resident advised they were contacted by a local phone number and advised if they did not provide $240 that their electric would be turned off. The complainant did provide a credit...

www.themountvernongrapevine.com

Comments / 0

Related
themountvernongrapevine.com

KNOX COUNTY: Construction Update

Jacksontown, Ohio (Thursday, June 2, 2022) – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Knox County. All outlined work is weather permitting. State Route 95 restriction near Fredericktown for culvert replacement – Beginning Monday, June 6, SR 95 will be restricted to one lane between Village Parkway and Pinkley Road for a culvert replacement. Estimated completion is Friday, June 10.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Truck Dispatcher and Clerical Duties Assistant Wanted

Small’s Sand and Gravel, Inc. Small’s Sand & Gravel, Inc., Small’s Asphalt Paving, Inc., Small’s Inc. Ready-Mix Concrete and Small’s Trucking, LLC are all located at one location at 10229 Killduff Rd. Gambier, Oh 43022. Our companies work throughout Central Ohio in Knox, Coshocton, Delaware,...
GAMBIER, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Camp Canopy Registration is Open for 2022

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is looking for future foresters. Registration is now open for the popular Camp Canopy.“We are excited to get students outside and in the woods this year,” said forestry manager and camp co-director Jeremy Scherf. “This is an opportunity for students to learn about natural resources from professionals and build lasting leadership and teambuilding skills while experiencing Ohio’s beautiful forests.”Camp Canopy 2021 will feature a new session on wildlife monitoring, including mist netting and camera traps. Stream quality monitoring and Ohio geology are also new this year, included with the traditional lessons in tree identification, wildlife management, silviculture, and forest products. Adventure-themed recreational activities like rifle and archery shooting, hiking, and a kayak excursion will round out a fun week of learning.
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Knox County, OH
Knox County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Centerburg, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine, Ford Motor Company Announce 1,800 New Jobs to Assemble New Commercial Electric Vehicle

New Jobs and Investment Also to Go to Ford’s Lima and Sharonville Plants. (AVON LAKE, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and JobsOhio joined representatives from the Ford Motor Company today to announce that Ford is investing $1.5 billion into Lorain County at the Ford Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake to assemble an all-new commercial electric vehicle (EV). This investment will create 1,800 new hourly jobs.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Brown: Ford Decision to Produce Next Generation Vehicles, create 1,800 Union Jobs is A Testament to The Strength of Ohio Workers, Manufacturing

CLEVELAND, OH – June 2, 2022 – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) celebrated the news that Ford Motor Company will invest roughly $1.5 billion into northeast Ohio, creating some 1,800 union jobs, represented by the United Auto Workers, for its assembly plant in Sheffield. Ford is announcing their new commercial electric vehicle (EV) line, further positioning Ohio to be a leader in domestic EV production.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 420 AM EDT Wed Jun 1 2022... LEZ142>149-162>169-OHZ003-006>014-017>023-027>033-036>038-047-089- PAZ001>003-020830- Maumee Bay to Reno Beach OH-Reno Beach to The Islands OH- The Islands to Vermilion OH-Vermilion to Avon Point OH- Avon Point to Willowick OH-Willowick to Geneva-on-the Lake OH-Geneva- on-the-Lake to Conneaut OH-Conneaut OH to Ripley NY- Detroit River Lt. to Maumee Bay OH to Reno Beach OH beyond 5NM offshoreline to US-Canadian border- Reno Beach to The Islands OH beyond 5NM off shoreline to US- Canadian border- The Islands to Vermilion OH beyond 5 nm off shoreline to US- Canadian border- Vermilion to Avon Point OH beyond 5 nm off shoreline to US- Canadian border- Avon Point to Willowick OH beyond 5 nm off shoreline to US- Canadian border-Willowick to Geneva-on-the- Lake OH beyond 5NM off shoreline to US-Canadian border-Geneva-on-the- Lake to Conneaut OH beyond 5 nm off shoreline to US-Canadian border- Conneaut OH to Ripley NY beyond 5 nm off shoreline to US- Canadian border-Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Lorain-Cuyahoga-Lake- Geauga-Ashtabula Inland-Hancock-Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage- Trumbull-Wyandot-Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning- Marion-Morrow-Holmes-Knox-Ashtabula Lakeshore-Northern Erie- Southern Erie- 420 AM EDT Wed Jun 1 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Lake Erie, north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms may develop along and ahead of a cold front that approaches the region this afternoon. The greatest chance of experiencing these thunderstorms is near and southeast of a line from Meadville to Marion. Clusters of thunderstorms may develop this afternoon and continue into the evening. The main threat is strong damaging winds but some larger hail is possible with the first storms that develop. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed.
CONNEAUT, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Award-Winning Author Alison Stine Discusses Futuristic Novel “Trashlands” at the Public Library on Tuesday, June 21

June 1, 2022, MOUNT VERNON, OHIO— The Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County welcomes Appalachian author Alison Stine on Tuesday, June 21 as part of our “Ohio Writer Series.” Mocktails will be served, followed by a reading and discussion of Alison Stine’s novel, Trashlands, moderated by Orchid Tierney, professor of English at Kenyon College. Ohio Writers Series events are held at the Main Library’s Outdoor Annex/West Parking Lot at 201 N. Mulberry Street (rain site: Urton Clockhouse in Ariel Foundation Park).
MOUNT VERNON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy